- On May 24, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Glendive Public Library Board will meet in the Montana Room of the library. For more information, call Dawn Kingstad at (406) 377-3633.
The regularly scheduled public meetings of the Dawson County Commissioners are held at 10 a.m. on the first Tuesday of the month and at 5:30 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month.
Anyone wishing to meet with the commissioners can either call or make an appointment to be put on the agenda. Normally, at least one member of the board will be present in the office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays.
The commissioners agenda is posted on the website at www.dawsoncountymontana.com and posted on the door of the commissioner’s office at the courthouse by Friday 3 p.m. before the Tuesday sessions.
Denise Alberts is the contact for County Planning matters when Forrest Sanderson, Contract Planner for Dawson County, is not in the office. Denise can be reached at (406) 345-4154 or albertsd@dawsoncountymontana.com
The Health Department is open for normal operations. Anyone wanting a Covid vaccine or any other vaccine can make an appointment by calling the Health Department at (406) 377-5213. The Treasurer’s office is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. including over the lunch hour, but no vehicle registrations after 4 p.m. The Dawson County Urban Transportation and Dawson Community airport have returned to normal operations.
