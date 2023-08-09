  • On Aug. 15, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson County Commissioners will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Community Room. For more information, call Joe Sharbono at (406) 377-3562.
  • On Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Dawson Community Airport Board will meet in the Dawson County Courthouse Conference Room. For more information, call Craig Hostetler at (406) 687-3372.
  • On Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:30 p.m., the Glendive Public Library board will meet in the Montana Room of the library. For more information, call Dawn Kingstad at (406) 377-3633.

- - - - -

