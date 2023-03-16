Conservatives and liberals can each find past atrocities and future fears to shoot at the other side. Perhaps it would be a good idea to find out today facts.
Here in this part of the country, I believe parents, teachers, neighbors are just doing their best to live their lives as best as possible day to day. But as a politician and legislator I believe Bob Phalen has seen and heard what is going on in other states and his heart is to protect innocent children.
The Attorney General of the United States suggested parents showing up at school board meetings should be declared domestic terrorists because they question what is in school curriculum.
The Assistant Secretary of Health and Human Services Rachel Levine (who just happens to be transgender) suggests LBGTQIA+ children should be referred to a gender affirming caring adult, and played a large roll in allocating three billion dollars from the American Rescue Plan for mental health and substance abuse and prevention programs. Many promote pharmaceutical and gender affirming surgeries, even on young children. The NEA LBGTQ+ resource page says it is designed to provide educators with LBGTQ+ information tools and resources they need to support transgender and non-binary students to be more inclusive of LBGTQ+ bias and intolerance in public schools. There are many sexually explicit books making their way into school libraries, several of them are written for children as young as three.
"Children need adults who are convinced of the value of childhood. They need adults who will protect them from the ever ready molders of their world." –Mister Rogers