Conservatives and liberals can each find past atrocities and future fears to shoot at the other side. Perhaps it would be a good idea to find out today facts.

Here in this part of the country, I believe parents, teachers, neighbors are just doing their best to live their lives as best as possible day to day. But as a politician and legislator I believe Bob Phalen has seen and heard what is going on in other states and his heart is to protect innocent children.

Linda Baker

Glendive