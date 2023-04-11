phalen

Rep. Bob Phalen, R-Lindsay, opens testimony on his House Bill 234, which aims to criminalize teachers and school librarians who provide students with material deemed to be “obscene,” on Friday, April 7 in the Senate Education and Cultural Resources Committee. 

 Photo by Blair Miller, Daily Montanan

Backers of an obscenity bill that seeks to criminalize school staff told a Senate committee Friday afternoon the committee chair was censoring speech when a proponent tried to read passages from a book aloud, while another told lawmakers: “It looks like there needs to be some book burning.”

“In the proponent testimony today, I heard words like ‘afraid,’ ‘mistrust,’ references to books like Sherman Alexie’s, and things like book burning,” said lobbyist Sam Forstag, testifying in opposition to House Bill 234 on behalf of the Montana Library Association. “We’re better than that, Montana. I think we’re still better than that in Montana. I hope that’s something that is as disturbing to you, as committee members, as it is to me.”