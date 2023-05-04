We invite you to join us for an afternoon of creative fun at our Rock Painting workshop to be held on Monday, May 8 at 1 p.m. Please call the Center at 406-377-3791 to reserve your spot.
Are you 60 or older and looking for something fun to do? We invite you to join us for BINGO on Wednesday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, please contact the Center at 406-377-3791.
Save the Date: Wednesday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. for the movie presentation of "Grumpy Old Men" starring Jack Lemon and Walter Matthua.
Sagebrush Readers Book Club: Sarah with the Dawson County Library will be at the next Sagebrush Readers Book Club meeting on May 16 to give some information on how to have access to the Book Club Books on Line (via the LIBBY App.) This is a great way for those who are needing larger print, or may be traveling to still have access to each month’s book. If you are interested in having access to the book club books on line, please bring your electronic device to the next meeting and Sarah will assist you in getting set up. The LIBBY app is available for Android, IOS, (iPhone/iPad/iPod touch) and Windows 10 devices.
Blood pressure checks are now offered at the center! Blood pressure checks are held on Tuesday mornings from 10-11a.m. For more information contact the center at 406-377-3791.
Congratulations to the following winners of the pinochle tournament held on Thursday, April 27: 1st place: Sue Liebel and James Knoll; 2nd place: Nancy Schipman and Tom Buller; 3rd place: Irene Riedlinger and Marian Chouinard.
The following were winners for the activities held this week: Pinochle- Robert Siegle; Bridge – Marlene Taylor. Due to Ranger Review deadline changes, Thursday’s activities winners will be announced in next weeks article.
Next week’s activities: Monday – ladies exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m. and Rock Painting workshop at 1 p.m.; Tuesday – BAL-A-VIS-X at 9 a.m., blood pressure checks 10-11a.m., Pinochle at 1 p.m., and Bridge at 1:30 p.m.; Wednesday- ladies exercise with Amanda at 9 a.m. and BINGO at 1:30 p.m.; Thursday – Pinochle at 1 p.m.; Friday – ladies exercise w/ Amanda at 9 a.m. For more information or to get signed up please contact the center at 377-3791.
The noon congregate meal is served daily, Monday through Friday at 12 p.m. If you would like to join us for a meal, please call the center the day before at 377-3791 to reserve a meal.