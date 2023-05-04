We invite you to join us for an afternoon of creative fun at our Rock Painting workshop to be held on Monday, May 8 at 1 p.m. Please call the Center at 406-377-3791 to reserve your spot.

Are you 60 or older and looking for something fun to do? We invite you to join us for BINGO on Wednesday, May 10 at 1:30 p.m. For more information, please contact the Center at 406-377-3791.