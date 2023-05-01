DCHS perform well at District 11 Music Festival May 1, 2023 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Mark Brown (Right) takes time to review Dawson County High School singer Cassidy Rau’s solo performance on Saturday morning. Brendan Heidner photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dawson County Hihg School was host tot he District 11 Music Festival April 21-22.Following are the results for DCHS students. Students receiving a superior rating qualified for the State Music Festival this weekend.INSTRUMENTAL:Superior Ratings: Symphonic Band, Symphonic Band Sight Reading, Jazz Band, Lily Olmstead, Anna Hull, Hunter Heinrich, Jolene Steele, Tommy Duede, Quinn LaPierre, Nathan-Zack Marimba DuetExcellent: Saxophone Ensemble Keaton Shanks, Cassidy Rau, Hayden PayneVOCAL:Superior Ratings: Concert Choir, Concert Choir Sight reading, Symphonic Choir, Symphonic Choir Sight Reading, Symphonic Women’s Ensemble #1, Symphonic Women’s Ensemble #2, Chamber Chorale, Chamber Men, Chamber Maids, Symphonic Men, Sing Alleluia, Sing ensemble, Arveson-Hull, Alyson Marley, Nathan Marley, Michael Marley, Aaliyah Harvey, Lily Olmstead, Connor Higbee, Anna Hull, Jade Mittelstaed, Cassidy Rau, Justin Swanson, Caleb Myhre, Elsie Eckert, Troy Arveson, Kinzey ErhartExcellent Ratings: Concert Choir Men’s ensemble, Baylee Holley, Harvey-Holley duet, Sleepsong ensemble Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Music Singing Dchs Music Festival Politics Musical Instruments The Economy Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Merlin Patrick Kuntz Norma Marie Green Todd Eugene Dschaak More Obituaries