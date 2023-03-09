Dear Editor,
On Monday night, March 7th Representative Bob Phalen and Senator Steve Heinbuch were at a Town Hall at the Glendive Library.
It saddens me that they cut the meeting short by half an hour because they were unwilling to listen to the questions of their constituents. They sent people to seek out obscene material in our school libraries, defined drag events as criminal, and will take child health care out of the hand of parents. My comment about women being dressed in men’s clothes is about where are the lines going to be drawn? Will these State Representatives and Senators start deciding what swimwear is too risqué or what can be worn in public by men and women? Will boys and girls who are LGBTQ be kept out of contact sports like wrestling, basketball, football etc… Will they impose dress codes by law? They will say “NO” but what are they already doing?
I wonder if they approve of book burning, they start by banning in one area and that will filter into other areas. What did Hitler start doing in Germany in the 1930’s. When religious beliefs start imposing laws in our State then it becomes a definition of who has the “right religious beliefs”. They didn’t address any issues on abortion. Jesus does not once mention abortion, pregnancy or birth control in any of His discourse. In 1903 the Catholic Church decided it might be a good idea to stop castrating boys so they could sing in the choir as adults. In 1950 they decided that Blacks have souls. The Doctrine of Discovery in the 1480’s said that explorers could rape and pillage, take away property and enslave indigenous people. Because indigenous people were not “Christian” they had no rights. Even if they converted they still were not on par with their conquerors. In conclusion, Phalen and Hinebauch are going down the road that Hitler and other dictators and autocrats have taken their own people on. They are starting that process in Montana.
Sincerely,
Al Heidt
Glendive
