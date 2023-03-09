Vinyl Radio

Vinyl Radio will perform in Glendive March 23

 Perry Joseph

Eastern Montana Concert Association is pleased to present the third concert of our 2022-23 concert season, Vinyl Radio. Vinyl Radio will take the stage at the DCHS auditorium on Thursday, March 23 at 7:30 p.m. Corporate sponsors are HUB, Mid-Rivers and Fisher Sand Gravel. We wish to acknowledge and thank our sponsors for their generosity.

Vinyl Radio comes at you with a wash of vocal power and a righteous regard for the great music of the 70’s. These Music City pros combine their considerable talents into an experience that captures the essence of an era when guitars and grooves, mellow mayhem and melodies ruled the airwaves.