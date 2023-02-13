Montana’s smokeless tobacco use prevalence is 14% for adult males, which is more than twice as high as the national average. February 19-25 is “Through with Chew Week,” an entire week dedicated to educating Montanans about the health risks of smokeless tobacco and the health benefits of quitting.
“Smokeless tobacco is not a safe alternative to cigarettes. Research shows that nicotine stays in the blood longer for people who use smokeless tobacco than for people who smoke. Smokeless tobacco can cause cancer of the mouth, tongue, cheek, gum, esophagus, and pancreas. It also causes gum disease, tooth decay, and tooth loss,” stated Austin Adams local tobacco education specialist for Prairie County.
The Montana Tobacco Quit Line helps Montanans quit all forms of tobacco use and offers specialized cessation support for smokeless tobacco users. To increase your chance of a successful quit, the Quit Line offers eight weeks of free nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges and, with a provider referral, three months of Bupropion or Varenicline. Montanans who use smokeless tobacco and receive coaching through the Quit Line have a 54% quit rate compared to a 3-5% quit rate for those who try quitting without help.
Quitting tobacco can be the most important thing you do for your health.
Start your smokeless tobacco quit journey today! To get started call 1-800-QUIT NOW (1-800-784-8669), or visit www.QuitNowMontana.com.