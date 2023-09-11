25 Years AgoGlendive Medical Center announced recently that Irene Schmitt has accepted its patient education coordinator position.

Schmitt began her career in nursing in 1959 and received her training as a certified registered nurse anesthetist in 1964. She began working as a nurse anesthetist at Glendive Medical Center in 1971.

