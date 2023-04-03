It was another busy week here at the Capital. We heard 14 bills this week in the State Administration Committee alone.
On Tuesday we had the pleasure of having 20 grade school children testify on behalf of setting the huckleberry as the state fruit. I was impressed that not a single student repeated a point in their presentations. It passed on the House floor 95-5.
I presented 2 bills this week. One in House Taxation Committee and one in the Senate State Administration Committee. HB 861 provides business property tax exemption during a state of emergency or disaster. It came out of committee 14-7 on a party line vote. The bill I presented on the Senate side was HB716, which revises laws related to deceptive election practices. It deals specifically with perjury and sets a penalty of prison, not to exceed 10 years, or a fine of no more than $50,000, or both. It also passed out of committee and will go to the Senate floor.
On Friday our session was exceptionally long, as we had 2 boards to finish. Normally, we deal with one board that lists all the bills we’ll be voting on that day. The first board had 23 second reading bills and 12 third reading bills. The second board had 13 second reading bills and 2 third reading bills.
One of the bills that stood out to me this week was one that removes state funding for abortions. The bill passed on a party line vote.
We also spent a lot of the taxpayers’ money with 8 appropriation bills. HB5 Long-Range Building Appropriations; HB6 Renewable Resource Grants; HB7 Reclamation and Development Grants; HB8 Renewable Resource Bonds and Loans; HB9 Cultural and Aesthetic Grants; HB10 Long-Range Information Technology; HB11 Montana Coal Endowment Program; and HB12 Montana Historic Preservation Grants.
After the long hours of hearing bills, I got to attend a Legislative Trap Shoot on Saturday sponsored by several sports groups. It was a very enjoyable day, with a lunch supplied, and I was also fortunate enough to win a trail cam that was one of the many door prizes.