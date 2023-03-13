Legislative Report: Mar 13, 2023 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was good to be home for a few days and seeing the friendly faces inEastern Montana. I get a lot of emails and phone calls from myconstituents in SD18. The large majority are in support of how I vote.There are a small few who are not.When I ran for senate, I swore to uphold the constitution. My life isguided by my faith in God and the moral principles He has set. I usethese as my guide when I am voting.Governor Gianforte is going to have a bill signing Monday, March 13,2023, to sign a group of bills including $270 Million in property taxand $480 Million in income tax rebates. He is going to sign these andother bills giving tax breaks and paying off debt. These bills havepassed through both houses.Being done with transmittal we are getting back to normal. Committeesand floor sessions schedules will be filled up. I look forward tocontinuing to work for freedom for the people of Montana in the secondhalf of the session.If you are ever in Helena, be sure to look us up. If you want to look upthe text of a bill you can find it at https.leg.mt.gov.Senator Steve Hinebauch (R-Wibaux) represents Sen. District 18 in the Montana Legislature and is a majority whip. He can be reached at 406-989-1372 or steve.hinebauch@mtleg.gov.Bob Phalen (R-Glendive) represents House District 36. He can be reached at Bobby.Phalen@legmt.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Revenue Services Finance Politics Ethics Parliament And Legislative Bodies Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Georgia "Doe Doe" Senner Deann Marie (Hiatt) Engstrom Richard Allen Wiebke More Obituaries