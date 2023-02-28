City Court: Feb. 20-24 Feb 28, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judge Kerry Burman presides over Glendive City Court.DOG AT LARGEOn Feb. 23, Charlene Marie Steele forfeited a $100 bond for having a dog at large.On Feb. 23, Charlene Marie Style forfeited a $200 bond for having a second dog at large; second offense.On Feb. 22, Jodie Lynn Hopper forfeited a $100 bond for having a dog at large.OPEN CONTAINEROn Feb. 22, Thomas Oliver Daley was found guilty of possessing an open container.ADDITIONAL CITATIONSFrom Feb. 17-23, 2023, Judge Burman also addressed the following citations: speeding – 25 MPH urban district – day, one. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Zoology Law Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Richard Allen Wiebke Lornea DeSonia Katherine Taylor Donald Knapp Joshua Koffler Marilyn Mischel Donna Mae Hainrich More Obituaries