Judge Kerry Burman presides over Glendive City Court.
DOG AT LARGEOn March 20, Charlene Marie Steele was found guilty of possessing a second dog at large, second offense. The defendant was fined $300.
On March 20, Charlene Marie Steele’s was found guilty of a third offense of possessing a third dog at large.The defendant was fined $300, with $300 suspended provided the defendant not have a citation for a dog at large for six months.
OBSTRUCTING JUSTICEOn March 23, Michael Arthur Olson was found guilty of obstructing a peace officer or other public servant. The defendant was fined $200 and was ordered to pay court costs of $85.
FAILING TO STOPOn March 20, Brock Evert Twice was found guilty of failing to stop and ID self after striking an unattended vehicle, first offense. The defendant was fined $250 and was ordered to pay court costs of $35.
The imposition of a second offense of failing to give notice of accident by quickest means/apparent damage over $1000, first offense was deferred to a later date provided the defendant have no traffic citations for six month and complete a defensive driving class.
ADDITIONAL CITATIONS
From March 17-23, 2023, Judge Burman addressed the following citations: littering-dumping/leaving any garbage/dead animal/refuse/debris, one; operating with expired registration-failure to reregister, one