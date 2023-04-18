Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Ago
Glendive Medical Center announced that Connie Ripley has accepted the position of Director of Nursing Services at Glendive Medical Center.
The Director of nursing is responsible for providing leadership and management of patient care programs and departments within nursing. The areas of nursing service include: acute care, surgery, ambulatory care, anesthesia, home care/hospice, infection control and patient education.
Connie Ripley, RN, graduated from St. Vincent School of Nursing in Billings, She has over 30 years of nursing experience in Glendive in a wide variety of capacities.
“I am looking forward to the challenge of this position. In this position, I want to focus on continuing education for my staff, patient satisfaction and more community wellness programs.”
Paul Hanson, GMC CEO said, “I think Connie’s years of nursing experience and leadership capabilities will greatly enhance our Medical Center nursing departments.”
- - - - -
Personal caregivers can provide the needed balance between independence and safety for some senior citizens.
A lot of the elderly want to stay in their own homes rather than be forced to move to a retirement or extended care facility. In many cases, family members are not able to give them the care they need to remain at home. Sometimes the answer may be to hire personal caregivers.
Gail Lapp and Virginia Rahr have both worked as caregivers for families in the Glendive area. For both it is a natural extension of their lifestyles. Rahr had personal experience with a family member with disabilities whom she cared for over a 15 year period. She knows how difficult and stressful that can be on the whole family.
When Rahr starts a new job with new people, she knows there will always be a time of adjustment. She is coming into their home, using their things, learning their routines.
Visiting with clients is one of the best parts of caregiving, Rahr said. She really enjoys hearing them tell stories of their lives and the history they have experienced. She often wishes she had a tape recorder to capture some of that history.
50 Years Ago
Karen Kartevold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Obert Kartevold, Glendive, is one of eight women on the Montana State University Rodeo Team. Miss Kartevold, a sophomore in general studies, also was on last year’s team.
She will compete in breakaway roping, goat tying and barrel racing. MSU’s first meet this season is at MSU April 10-14.
The university is in the Big Sky Region and competes against 11 Wyoming and Montana schools. Last year the men’s team captured the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association championship.
- - - - -
Laurie Tallman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Tallman of Glendive, was crowned 1973 Miss Eastern Montana at the local pageant Sunday evening. The new Miss Eastern Montana is a graduate of Dawson County High School and is presently attending Dawson College. She plans to continue her education in psychology and pre-med. Laurie also won two of the three divisions of competition.
100 Years Ago
George Mutoskoff employed by the state prohibition enforcement department and by Cascade county to secure evidence in violation of the prohibition law cases is in the Cascade county jail charged with having accepted a bribe from Tony Stipech as remuneration for not testifying against local persons charged in abatement and liquor cases with state law violation.
The arrest of Mutoskoff was made by Sheriff Bob Gordon and three deputies, to whom it had come that the prohibition officers had been offering to take $150 from different persons for protection. Marked bills in the amount of $200 marked by the sheriff’s officers and the numbers taken were given by Stipech to Mutoskoff in a room in a local hotel, two of the deputies being hidden where they could listen in, also a woman was witness to the affair and the officers state that they arrested Mutoskoff in the act.
- - - - -
Tomorrow evening will be the next installment of the five act Vaudeville which appears at the Rose theatre and two of the numbers are especially good acts, the Dancing Higgins in “Smiles and Whirls.”
Special music and scenery, beautiful stage settings and costumes mark the unique act of the Dancing Higgins–––an elaborate headliner so far as the display of terpsichorean art is concerned. The music was all written especially for them while their dancing will be found to be of a very original sort. The act is one of Ackerman and Harris features from Chicago and is proving a big sensation where ever it is played.