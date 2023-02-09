Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review, the Dawson County Review, and Glendive Independent, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Ago
Pharmacy Director Brent Dorwart is pleased to announce the opening of the Gabert Clinic Pharmacy.
The pharmacy went into operation Thursday morning, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. According to Dorwart, the main focus of the pharmacy is the convenience it affords clinic patients and the educational programs they will be sponsored periodically.
Calvin Lein, the newly hired pharmacist, said that he is looking forward to serving the people of this community and encourages people to stop in anytime if they have questions about their prescription or treatment.
Lein is a Sidney native who has experience in clinic, retail and hospital pharmacies.
50 Years Ago
March 1 has been set for the beginning of construction of Dawson College’s building addition.
Johnson and Undem, Inc., of Glendive, has been notified officially to proceed with construction of four classrooms and a multi-purpose area and to have the work substantially competed by Sept. 27, 1973.
The Johnson and Under bid of $190,470 including alternates was received Nov. 10, but had to be taken under advisement until the regional office of the Department of Health, Education and Welfare could be assured the $31,800 bid override could be covered by the college district.
- — — — -
The Dawson girls basketball team put the first state championship basketball trophy in the school’s trophy case with a come-from-behind 43-39 win over the Deer Lodge Wardanettes in the title game at Miles City.
With JoAnn Westermeyer going to work in the rebounding department and Ann Beddow and Cheryl Kolberg carrying the scoring load Glendive took, but couldn’t break loose from Deer Lodge.
Early in the third period Glendale’s superior height started to tell, and with Westermeyer doing an outstanding job, both rebounding and scoring, the Glendive gals stretched their lead to 33-25 at the third quarter break.
Early in the final frame Dawson upped it’s margin to 12 points and the game was out of reach of the hustling Western Montana team, Coach Diane Pollari cleared the bench late in the contest to get the reserves championship playing time.
100 Years Ago
LOCAL RIFLE CLUB TO DEVELOP TEAM OF SHARPSHOOTERSAt a meeting, held at the city hall last Friday evening by the members of the Glendive Rifle club, officers for 1923 were elected as follows: George Alexander, president; Harold Koch, vice president; Curtis Lynch, secretary; and C.B. Imhoff, official score keeper.
A committee was appointed to secure a location and to install an indoor rifle range. During the discussion on indoor target work, members Alexander, Baker and Thompson related personal experiences and gave much helpful advice to all beginners.
The next meeting will be held in February at which time a program for the ensuing year will be adopted and a committee appointed to secure new members. The club plans a busy year and expect to develop a team of sharp shooters to compete in the national contests. The official scores at the Glendive ranges will be published weekly and much keen rivalry is anticipated, as a handsome trophy will be presented to the marksman having the highest percentage for the season.
- — — — -
VAUDEVILLE SHOWS HIGHLY PLEASING TO BIG AUDIENCES“Day by day, in every way, they’re getting better and better.”
That’s true of the vaudeville shows which hold down “the boards” at the Rose theater every Friday evening, in the judgement of the hundreds of Glendive theater-goers.
If one, who may not have attended them, faintly imagines that Manager Vallancey’s efforts to give his patrons something really worth while, are not appreciated, he should be on hand each Friday evening at the Rose theater and see how quickly the house is filled to overflowing, and he will be convinced.
Up to date the vaudeville acts have been all that was promised for them –– that is first class in every particular. Some enthusiasts argue that each succeeding performance is just a trifle better than the one proceeding but all agree on one point, and that is –– all of them have been fine and dandy.