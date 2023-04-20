Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Ago
SRS Crisafulli, a manufacturing company located in Glendive, has been selected for the Governor's 1998 Export Marketing Program Award.
This award is given in recognition of the company's effectiveness in export marketing. It is one of the four excellence in exporting awards presented by the governor each year.
The award will be presented on April 24, at the Best Western Colonial Park Hotel in Helena.
- - - - -
An officer with the Glendive Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave pending a decision by the city council. The leave stems from an incident at the law-enforcement academy apparently related to alcohol.
The officer was dismissed from the Law Enforcement Academy in Helena on March 6 because of “performance issues,” according to Greg Noose, division administrator. The officer was in a course of study called Basic 102, which commenced on Feb. 17.
According to Noose, the dismissal of six other students stemmed from the same incident. Noose said that there is performance criteria that the academy expects students to follow while they are attending classes. When those criteria are compromised, it is the policy of the academy to dismiss the students who commit the infraction.
50 Years Ago
Karen Kartevold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Obert Kartevold, Glendive, is one of eight women on the Montana State University Rodeo Team. Miss Kartevold, a sophomore in general studies, also was on last year’s team.
She will compete in breakaway roping, goat tying and barrel racing. MSU’s first meet this season is at MSU April 10-14.
The university is in the Big Sky Region and competes against 11 Wyoming and Montana schools. Last year the men’s team captured the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association championship.
- - - - -
Laurie Tallman, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Tallman of Glendive, was crowned 1973 Miss Eastern Montana at the local pageant Sunday evening. The new Miss Eastern Montana is a graduate of Dawson County High School and is presently attending Dawson College. She plans to continue her education in psychology and pre-med. Laurie also won two of the three divisions of competition.
100 Years Ago
George Mutoskoff employed by the state prohibition enforcement department and by Cascade county to secure evidence in violation of the prohibition law cases is in the Cascade county jail charged with having accepted a bribe from Tony Stipech as remuneration for not testifying against local persons charged in abatement and liquor cases with state law violation.
The arrest of Mutoskoff was made by Sheriff Bob Gordon and three deputies, to whom it had come that the prohibition officers had been offering to take $150 from different persons for protection. Marked bills in the amount of $200 marked by the sheriff’s officers and the numbers taken were given by Stipech to Mutoskoff in a room in a local hotel, two of the deputies being hidden where they could listen in, also a woman was witness to the affair and the officers state that they arrested Mutoskoff in the act.
- - - - -
Tomorrow evening will be the next installment of the five act Vaudeville which appears at the Rose theatre and two of the numbers are especially good acts, the Dancing Higgins in “Smiles and Whirls.”
Special music and scenery, beautiful stage settings and costumes mark the unique act of the Dancing Higgins–––an elaborate headliner so far as the display of terpsichorean art is concerned. The music was all written especially for them while their dancing will be found to be of a very original sort. The act is one of Ackerman and Harris features from Chicago and is proving a big sensation where ever it is played.