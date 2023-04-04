Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review and the Yellowstone Monitor, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years AgoTwo Dawson County High School students got a taste of the power of politics during trips to Washington, D.C.
Denise Fetzer was in the nation’s capital from Feb. 24 to March 1 as part of the National Young Leaders Conference, while Travis Corneliusen was one of 104 students selected for the 36th Annual United States Senate Youth Program sponsored by the Hearst Foundation. Corneliusen visited the capital from Feb. 28 through March 7. Along with the trip he also received a college scholarship from the foundation.
For both students, the days in Washington were really intense, excellent learning experiences. The two students made new friends and were introduced to many people in leadership positions.
“It was an unforgettable week,” Corneliusen said. “I’ve never had a week where I’ve done so much and talked to so many people of such importance. It was an incredible experience.”
- — — — -
The Glendive school district recently received a federal program called Computers for Learning.
According to Bill Miller, the Glendive school district’s technology coordinator, the computers that were donated to the school may be obsolete to government departments, but they are still good of use in local classrooms.
In 1996, President Clinton issued an executive order directing federal agencies to donate their excess computer equipment to schools that need them. Sen. Max Baucus took the president up on his offer.
50 Years AgoThe first National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association rodeo ever to be held in Glendive will be hosted by the Dawson College Rodeo Club April 27-29.
There has never been an NIRA-sanctioned rodeo in Montana east of Billings, although Dawson College has competed in the sport for three years.
A Rodeo Club spokesman said the college group was very grateful to the businesses and individuals of Glendive and Sidney who had contributed to a fund for awards.
- — — — -
Dave Hilger will be mayor for a day on Monday when the annual Dawson High School Kid’s Day takes place. Dan Norderud will be police magistrate and Carolyn Cullinan will take over the duties of city treasurer.
City alderman will be Sue Adams, Tom Stortz, Jerry DeLange, Dave Baier, Brenda Milne, Ann Beddow, Les Woodworth and Jim Christianson. Jim Smeltzer will be police chief and policeman for the day will be Allen Entzel, Ron Dietz and Merlin Nemitz. Violet Twedt will be ticketing cars for overtime parking as the city’s meter maid.
Teri Auker will be city engineer, Joann Westermeyer will be city clerk and Doug Harrison will act as fire chief.
Taking care of county business will be commissioners Tim Nelson, Randy Utgaard, and Tim Mort.
Seniors have been studying a unit on local government and have been doing individual research in specific areas involving the community. Primary elections were held within two political parties, choosing candidates who competed for the city and county offices.
100 Years AgoHanover, March 13. –– Field Marshal Von Hindenberg, addressing the Veterans league today said:
“We do not wish to instigate war, but in view for the present realities, we cannot deny the truth of Schiller’s words:
“The most peaceful person cannot live in peace if a wicked neighbor does not wish it and the nation is unworthy that does not stake everything upon its’ honor.
- — — — -
MAYOR MARTIN RESPONDS TO TOAST
–––––––––––––––
Mr. Toastmaster and Gentlemen…Just why I should be asked to make a few remarks I don’t know as I guess you all are aware that speech-making is not my line. I have been asked to say a few words about co-operation and what may be accomplished through it.
Let me take my own personal experience as mayor of the city of Glendive as an illustration to show what results can be secured through cooperation. I took office in May 1919 and my first thoughts were that the city needed some public improvements, such as paving, storm sewers, the swimming pool, public parks and last the relaying of the wood water mains. We began with the pavement of Bell street and a part of Merrill avenue but we did not get very far with it. Next the council and myself tackled the proposition of the storm sewers but was defeated so decisively that the breeze was all knocked out of our sails.