The 37th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is set for Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, 28 at the Medora Community Center. A very special event will start the festivities from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning. It's dubbed as "Ask a Cowboy Poet," where three of our nationally known, veteran poets will field questions asked by the emcee, Troyd Geist, Folklorist of the North Dakota Council on the Arts, with audience participation.

Starting at 1 p.m., both days will be a steady flow of cowboy poems and western songs at a fast pace, featuring 25 plus entertainers.