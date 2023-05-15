The 37th annual Dakota Cowboy Poetry Gathering is set for Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, 28 at the Medora Community Center. A very special event will start the festivities from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning. It's dubbed as "Ask a Cowboy Poet," where three of our nationally known, veteran poets will field questions asked by the emcee, Troyd Geist, Folklorist of the North Dakota Council on the Arts, with audience participation.
Starting at 1 p.m., both days will be a steady flow of cowboy poems and western songs at a fast pace, featuring 25 plus entertainers.
Saturday night's big main event kicks off at 7:30 p.m., emceed by radio personality, Merrill Piepkorn, featuring Yvonne Hollenbeck, Clearfield, S.D., D.W. Groethe, Bainsville, Mont., Bill Lowman, Sentinel Butte, N.D. and anchored by popular demand, the duo of Vicki Hill and Brent Voigt of Turtle Lake and Rhame, N.D.
The very popular Cowboy Gospel singing will commence at 9 a.m. Sunday morning, followed by the 1 p.m. open mic session. The 7:30 big night show with Cowboy Poet and radio personality, Jarle Kvale as emcee featuring Bonnie Krogman, Wood, S.D., Jonathan Odermann, Medora, N.D., Peggie Douglas, Hot Springs, S.D. and anchored by the duo Terry and Linda Schwartz of rural Jamestown, N.D.
A Western Art and Photo Show will run both days in the Roosevelt Room. Books and CD's of performers will be available in the lobby. For more information contact Bill Lowman at (701) 872-4746.