On Thursday (Feb. 2) morning, Arlene and I went The Attic to shop and have coffee. We used to volunteer there, until our heath issue got the best of us. After visiting there, we had lunch at the Pizza Hut with some of the women I used to work with at WBI After that, we went to Yellowstone River Inn and visited with some of the women I went to high school with in 1959. Arlene and I had a busy and fun day.
- — — — -
Our condolences go to the family of Charla Dukart who passed away January 25, 2023. Char did beautiful work with ceramics and the floral shop for years. We met up with Char in the early years at craft shows. We always enjoyed visiting with Char about ceramics. We will miss seeing Char.
- — — — -
Friday was our regular morning for breakfast at Yellowstone River Inn. Attending were Vi, Sharon, Tana, Carole, Arlene and I. We are thinking about taking a drive somewhere to have lunch, when the weather is good.
- — — — -
Saturday morning, Arlene and I went to 9 Lives Ceramic class. It was interesting to watch what everyone was painting. There were many people still painting Christmas items. After class, Tana, Arlene and I went to the Re-Treat for lunch.
- — — — -
One of the main people of Hodges in the early years was Carl Alfred (Charles) Anderson who was born at Alingsas, Sweden on March 14, 1856 to Anna C. (Hastig) and Anders Svensson. Charles attended school until he was 16 years old. He moved to Tollabo, Sweden where he worked for the government. After that he worked crushing gravel for the tracks, loading ore on boats and cutting cordwood. In the fall, Charles left for America, landing in New York on Nov. 7, 1879. He traveled to Rush City, Minnesota, then on to Bismarck, North Dakota in 1881 (Camp Hurston) for eight months. He helped lay the railroad tracks as far as Huntley, Montana. He went back to Sweden in 1887. While in Sweden, he met Elisbeth Denison. They came back to America and were married in St. Paul, where his sister and family lived. In 1887, they moved to Hodges and continued to work for the railroad as a section foreman. They both lived in Hodges until they passed away.