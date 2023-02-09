On Thursday (Feb. 2) morning, Arlene and I went The Attic to shop and have coffee. We used to volunteer there, until our heath issue got the best of us. After visiting there, we had lunch at the Pizza Hut with some of the women I used to work with at WBI After that, we went to Yellowstone River Inn and visited with some of the women I went to high school with in 1959. Arlene and I had a busy and fun day.

- — — — -