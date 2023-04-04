Inflation has reached a four-decade high. From groceries to gas; living costa are skyrocketing. Glendive senior and disabled residents are finding it harder and harder to manage to live within our community due to the high cost of living. They depend largely on Social Security to survive and the majority of them currently live below the poverty level.
Local cost-of-level increases coming this year:
Montana Department of Revenue Assessor Office will be notifying Glendive residents in the June/July timeframe that an 20-35% property tax rate increase will be added to their property values this coming November 2023.
The Glendive Unified School District (GUSD) is proposing a 12-million-dollar School bond this coming May 2023 for facility maintenance. They're proposing a bond for 2 million dollars for the Elementary School Reserve Levy, 2 million dollars for the High School Reserve Levy, and an additional 8 million dollars for building repairs for the High School. They provided a projected cost estimate per tax payer over the next 15 years. The interest rate used for this funding is 3.8 percent over the next 15 years. Each monthly interest payment for this bond over the next 10 years will cost the Glendive taxpayers more than the average Senior and Disabled resident earns annually.
With that being said, look at the Montana Department of Revenue property tax rate increase and the school board proposal. Property tax increases automatically increase the amount of money allocated to the GUSD budget. The 20-35 percent Montana Department of Revenue property tax increase will automatically give the GUSD an substantial budget increase per year over what they currently receive.
Is this TAX INCREASE something you can support?
The Montana Department of Revenue property tax increase is coming whether you like it or not. However, you have a say in the matter of the additional tax increase for the school bond. GUSD needs to pre-plan for maintenance repairs of our schools. They need to do their jobs and budget these repair costs into their annual budget.
Let's stop the wasteful spending of our tax dollars and vote "NO" to all School Bonds submitted by the GUSD.