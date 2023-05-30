Sydnee Wyse of Lindsay has been named to the Bismarck State College President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Spring, 2023 semester.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll.

