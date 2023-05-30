Bismarck State College Spring, 2023 President's Honor Roll May 30, 2023 May 30, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sydnee Wyse of Lindsay has been named to the Bismarck State College President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the Spring, 2023 semester.Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll. Let the news come to you Get our free email newsletters — latest headlines and e-edition notifications. Explore newsletters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Politics Bismarck State College Sydnee Wyse Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Patsy Waters Max Hickman Dianne Mindt More Obituaries