The Finance Committee of the Dawson County Economic Development Council met Thursday, March 9 to briefly touch on matters ranging from the progress of its member investment drive to the current state of the organization’s budget for 2023.
According to DCEDC Executive Director Jason Stuart, the organization has brought in a total of $18,350 from member investments, which makes up approximately 92% of its overall goal of $20,000.
He added he is expecting a $1,500 check from WBI Energy, which will bring the total of member investments up to $19,850, leaving only $150 remaining to reach the total goal.
Despite almost reaching its annual goal, there are still five former members investors who have not contributed yet this year, which Stuart and other members of the DCEDC board will reach out to them once again to solicit interest.
“If we get all of them, we’d actually go almost to $21,000,” Stuart said, as he also requested members of board to assist with reaching out to the remaining member investors. “I would expect to get all of them at this point.”
One other thing he requested the board help with is reaching out to other local nonprofit organizations and businesses to see if they will contribute some funds to the $3,000 match required to receive a $29,652 Eastern Montana Tourism Initiative Grant for interlocking crowd control barriers for community events.
“I sent out an email a couple of weeks ago to everybody essentially in town that would have a vested interest in those (barriers), Stuart said.
Such organizations and businesses include the City of Glendive, Dawson County Fair Board, Friends of Makoshika, Glendive Chamber of Commerce, Greater Glendive Community Foundation and more.
“Basically, (we are) just trying to make the argument that these are for the community,” Stuart noted. “If we could get every nonprofit organization and city and county government in town to throw in a couple hundred bucks, we’d have the ... thing paid for.”
So far, the Friends of Makoshika is the only party that has indicated it will possibly contribute some funds towards the 10% match for the barriers following an official vote of the board to take place Tuesday.
After all the discussion about the income the DCEDC already brought in year to date, DCEDC Board President John Cross turned the attention to the 2023 budget.
He expressed interest in finding ways to cut the organization’s expenses this year in order to set it up for success next year, particularly in light of the fact the DCEDC was not awarded a $60,000 contract to serve as the executive management firm for the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority.
“The way that I look at our budget, our two biggest costs that we have control of is how much we spend on Celebrate Glendive and how much we spend on NorsktOberfest,” Cross said.
Cross believes cutting a few of those expenses could potentially bring the DCEDC’s finances out of a deficit at the turn of the year, something that has not occurred for several years.
“I think I’d like to try and cut those expenses and make up that $5,000 that we’re going to be short at the end of the year,” Cross said. “We are so close to being not red this year, especially with NorsktOberfest. We can’t control the income, but I would be surprised if we didn’t bring more money in (and) I think we can make up that $5,000 of what we’re spending and possibly, maybe even be in the black a little bit.”
In other business before the committee:
• The DCEDC will likely issue an official public letter of support for the Dawson County High School bond and two mill levies scheduled to be voted on in April. Stuart noted he will also draft an op-ed to run in the Ranger-Review at the appropriate time.
• Melonie Beeler with Cetera was present to provide an update on the progress of the DCEDC’s investment account since they opened it in 2019 with a $75,000 investment. Over the course of four years, the investment account was 22% above the original investment as of Thursday. The committee determined they will have Beeler present an update to them every year from now on.