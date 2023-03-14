dcedc

The Finance Committee of the Dawson County Economic Development Council met Thursday, March 9 to briefly touch on matters ranging from the progress of its member investment drive to the current state of the organization’s budget for 2023.

According to DCEDC Executive Director Jason Stuart, the organization has brought in a total of $18,350 from member investments, which makes up approximately 92% of its overall goal of $20,000.

