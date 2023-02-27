An Early Childhood screening will be conducted in Richey for children who are in the Richey Public School district. The screening will take place Wednesday, March 15, from 2 – 3:30 p.m. For appointments, please call the Richey school at 406-773-5523.
An Early Childhood screening will be conducted for children who are in the Dawson Rural School Districts which include Bloomfield, Deer Creek and Lindsay Public Schools on Wednesday, March 28, from 1:30 –3 p.m. at the Prairie View Special Services Office at 30 Hwy 200 S. in Glendive. For appointments, please call the Prairie View office at 406-377-5446.
The purpose of the Early Childhood Screening is to provide you with information regarding your child’s development. Areas of development to be screened include vision, hearing, speech-language, fine motor, gross motor, concepts, and general health. Children entering kindergarten next fall are included in this screening and are encouraged to attend.
This screening is provided at no cost as a public service by the Bloomfield, Deer Creek, Lindsay, and Richey Public Schools. If you have a child at home between the ages of birth- to 5 years of age and would like to have him/her included in this screening, please call to arrange for an appointment.