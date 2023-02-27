An Early Childhood screening will be conducted in Richey for children who are in the Richey Public School district. The screening will take place Wednesday, March 15, from 2 – 3:30 p.m. For appointments, please call the Richey school at 406-773-5523.

An Early Childhood screening will be conducted for children who are in the Dawson Rural School Districts which include Bloomfield, Deer Creek and Lindsay Public Schools on Wednesday, March 28, from 1:30 –3 p.m. at the Prairie View Special Services Office at 30 Hwy 200 S. in Glendive. For appointments, please call the Prairie View office at 406-377-5446.