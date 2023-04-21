This election season, there is one contested school board election in Dawson County, as there are four candidates running for two open seats on the Richey Public School Board.
Here's who they, what they do and how they hope to serve the school and community. Election Day is on May 2.
Nicole Keller
Tell us a bit about yourself.
I grew up in Richey and graduated in 2005. I then went to DCC and earned a certificate in office administration. My husband and I got married in 2006 and decided to raise our family in Richey. We have three kids who all go to Richey Schools, grades 7th, 5th, and 4th. I am currently working as a virtual assistant for Big Sky Virtual Services as well as providing "daycare" for my sibling's three little ones.
If elected, what are qualities you believe you’d bring to the school board?
I have been on the school board for the past three years and have enjoyed serving our school and community. I believe I am easy to talk to and always willing to listen to others' opinions and ideas. I want what is best for our school and kids and try my best to see the big picture before voting on any decisions that need to be made.
What do you believe is one of the biggest challenges currently facing Richey’s schools?
Teacher recruitment and retention. It is hard to find teachers (and staff) interested in coming to our tiny town and for there to be enough incentive to stay long term. We are very fortunate to have the wonderful teachers we currently have at our school.
What are some other issues you believe the school board should be addressing?
I feel we do a good job of listening to the needs of our staff and community, we face many of the same issues other schools are currently facing in Montana and other states. I am always willing to listen to any ideas or concerns brought to me by the community and school.
Joshua Rehbein
Tell us a bit about yourself.
I'm married to Tammy Rehbein and we have two kids Dally, 11 years old, and Jud, 9 years old, who attend school in Richey. I work for CHS as a livestock nutrition consultant covering northeast Montana. I attended Lambert school and have several certifications dealing with overall animal health and nutrition.
If elected, what are qualities you believe you’d bring to the school board?
I have the ability to look at issues from different angles and I am open minded to see every side before making decisions.
What do you believe is one of the biggest challenges currently facing Richey’s schools?
Money or funding is always an issue, especially in a small community and I think making sure the funds available are being focused towards higher education should be the main goal.
What are some other issues you believe the school board should be addressing?
Retention of teachers and staff.
Danielle Servais
Tell us a bit about yourself.
I grew up in Richey Schools and then obtained my Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. My husband and I farm with our two young daughters, and I work as an Ag and Commercial Loan Officer at the Grasslands Federal Credit Union.
If elected, what are qualities you believe you’d bring to the school board?
I have a strong passion for our students and their academics and extracurriculars. With kids of my own coming up, I'd like to be more involved and more informed and would do my best in contributing to what's best for them. Our schools are the heart of our community and it's so important to keep it thriving.
What do you believe is one of the biggest challenges currently facing Richey’s schools?
The shortage of teachers is always a problem. Our little town has what we need, but there are not a lot of extras to offer. Retaining young teachers is sometimes a struggle, but we have to hope they fall in love with our schools and community.
What are some other issues you believe the school board should be addressing?
Our school board has always done a great job addressing issues as they arise. It's our job to keep a safe environment with happy teachers and excelling students.
Tristan Veverka
Tell us a bit about yourself.
I have four kids and a great wife. I was born and raised in Richey. I graduated from Richey High School and then went to Northwest College in Powell, Wyo. where I received an associate degree in ag production. From there I spent 4 years living in Billings working in the ag sales field. Then in 2004 we moved back to the farm and ranch in Richey. I am currently farming and ranching in the Richey area and I also work at Prairie Ag Coop in Bloomfield as a salesperson selling chemicals and other ag products.
If elected, what are qualities you believe you’d bring to the school board?
If I was elected to the school board, I would bring my ability to stay calm and work through issues that need resolved. I also would bring the ability to talk to people in the community or in the school and listen to their concerns.
What do you believe is one of the biggest challenges currently facing Richey’s schools?
I think one of the biggest problems the school is having is finding good teachers and keeping them around, so that the students get the best education possible. I also think that school board members should have children in school so they can get a feel for what is going on inside the school.
What are some other issues you believe the school board should be addressing?
I believe that the school board needs to address the sports coop. Over the years I have noticed that fewer and fewer Richey students are participating in sports. We need to figure out what is going on. When I went to school nearly every student participated in sports. If 50% of the students were participating now, I think we would be lucky. The current board does a survey of the community to see what they think of the coop. They should also be doing a survey in the school to see what the students think. The students are the ones that will be able to tell you if the coop is working. They are the ones the coop is for its not for the parents or other community members. We also need to make sure the coop is fiscally responsible in that both parties are paying their fair share. If one member of the coop has 1 kid in a sport and the other member has 9 kids the member with 9 kids should pay 90% and the other member should pay 10% it should not be a 50-50 split. I would also like to see more support from the school for the FFA program.