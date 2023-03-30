Glendive Schools: April 3-8 Mar 30, 2023 11 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week of April 3-8WHAT’S HAPPENINGMonday, April 35 p.m. – DCHS Softball vs GlasgowWMS – Week Before Eligibility Check for Track SeasonTuesday, April 43:45-4:15 p.m. – WMS Track PicturesWednesday, April 5Early OutThursday, April 6Spring Break – NO SCHOOLFriday, April 7 Spring Break – NO SCHOOLMENULunchMonday: Cheese Dippers Tuesday: Potato Soup w/ Garlic ToastT Wednesday: Breakfast Calzone w/ TritatersAll meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk. Salad Bar is Available DCHS Breakfast Monday: Breakfast PizzaTuesday: Sausage Biscuit or Yogurt ParfaitWednesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly or DonutLincoln BreakfastMonday: Bagel w/ Cream CheeseTuesday: Breakfast Bar, YogurtWednesday: Egg OmeletJefferson Breakfast MenuMonday: Cereal w/ Cheese SticksTuesday: Waffles and SausageWednesday: Banana Bread w/ YogurtWashington Breakfast MenuMonday: Cereal w/ MuffinTuesday: Cereal w/ ToastWednesday: Cereal w/ Banana Bread Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dawson County High School Jefferson School Lincoln School Washington Middle School Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Gary Sodt Virginia Tennant Mildred "Millie" Fornall More Obituaries