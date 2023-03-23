Glendive Schools: March 27 To April 1 Mar 23, 2023 Mar 23, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week of March 27 to April 1WHAT’S HAPPENINGTuesday, March 28DCHS-ACT for Junior StudentsThursday, March 305-8 p.m. — DCHS Art Show; Enter HS Through Cafeteria DoorsFriday, March 31School for Non-Proficient StudentsTrack at Sidney, noonDCHS Drama Dept. presents “Bitterroot,” 7 p.m.Saturday, April 1DCHS Drama Dept. presents “Bitterroot,” 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.SCHOOL MENULunchMonday: Chicken Burger w/ PotatoTuesday: Super Potato Ole’Wednesday: PizzaThursday: Cheeseburger w/ PotatoFriday: Sack LunchAll meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk. Salad Bar is Available.DCHS BreakfastMonday: French Toast w/ SausageTuesday: Ham Bagel or Yogurt ParfaitWednesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly or DonutThursday: Breakfast BurritoFriday: Muffin, Bar or CerealMilk and fruit or juice served with all mealsLincoln BreakfastMonday: Waffle, String CheeseTuesday: Pop Tart, Beef StickWednesday: Cereal, YogurtThursday: Egg OmeletJefferson BreakfastMonday: Poptart w/ Cheese StickTuesday: Cereal w/ DonutWednesday: TornadosThursday: Peanut Butter and JellyWashington BreakfastMonday: Pancake and SausageTuesday: CerealWednesday:Breakfast BurritoThursday: CerealFriday: Sack lunch for students in school only Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dchs School Calendar Menus Act Drama Dept. Gastronomy Food Restaurant Industry Botany Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Virginia Tennant Mildred "Millie" Fornall Norma Jean Holler More Obituaries