Week of March 19-25WHAT'S HAPPENINGSunday, March 19• District Convention of Key Club DCON in BillingsMonday, March 20• District Convention of Key Club DCON in Billings• 5:30-6 p.m. — WMS Required Track Parent/Guardian MeetingTuesday, March 21• District Convention of Key Club DCON in BillingsWednesday, March 22• WMS Beginning of Track Season Eligibility Check• WMS End of Third Quarter (K-8)Friday, March 24• All Day — All-Schools School for Non-Proficient StudentsSaturday, March 25• TBA — DCHS Softball at Billings Central JamboreeGLENDIVE SCHOOL MENULunchMonday: Meatballs and Gravy w/ Mashed Potatoes, Dinner RollTuesday: Quesadilla w/ Rice PilafWednesday: Sloppy Joe w/ Potato ChipsThursday: Chicken Flautas w/ NachosFriday: Sack LunchAll meals are served with vegetables, fruit and milk. Salad Bar is AvailableDCHS BreakfastMonday: French Toast w/ SausageTuesday: Ham Bagel or Yogurt ParfaitWednesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly or DonutThursday: Breakfast BurritoFriday: Muffin, Bar or CerealLincoln BreakfastMonday: Peanut Butter and Jelly, YogurtTuesday: Pancake, String CheeseWednesday: Doughnut, Beef StickThursday: Muffin, String CheeseJefferson BreakfastMonday: Cereal w/ Cheese StickTuesday: Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream CheeseWednesday: Waffle w/ LinksThursday: Cereal Bar w/ YogurtWashington BreakfastMonday: Cheese OmeletTuesday: Bagel w/ Cream CheeseWednesday: CerealThursday: Muffins w/ YogurtFriday: SACK LUNCH FOR STUDENTS IN SCHOOL ONLY