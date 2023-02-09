SCHOOL BOARDGPS Board of Trustees
Feb. 13, 2023
7 p.m. DCHS Boardroom
Agenda
1 CALL TO ORDER
2 INTRODUCTION OF GUESTS
3 APPROVE CONSENT AGENDA
- Minutes of Monday, January 9, 2023 Meeting
- EL & HS Claims and Financial reports
- HS Activities Account
- ELEM Activities Account
- Donations
- Obsolete List
- Personnel Actions
4 COMMUNICATION
- Public Comment
- Report to Inform of Trustee Filing Timeline
- Reports: Superintendent; Special Services Director,Technology Coordinator,Facilities Director,Activities Director, DCHS Principal, WMS Principal, LES Principal,JES Principal
5 REPORTS, DISCUSSIONS, AND POLICIES
- Building Updates
- Committees: Facilities Committee
- 2000 — Instruction (2nd reading): 2221P — School Closure Procedures; 2312 — Copyright
- 5000 — Personnel (2nd Reading):5223 — Personal Conduct; 5321 — Leaves of Absence
- 8000 — Non Instructional Operations (2nd Reading):8131 — Indoor Air Quality; 8301 — District Safety; 8303 — Cleaning and Disinfecting
- Recommendation to Terminate all 1900 Emergency Policies
6 ACTION ITEMS
- Recommendation to hire Dailey Basta as Paraprofessional
- Call for Elections
- DCHS Bond Resolution Proposal/Discussion
- Superintendent Evaluation (Closed)
- Superintendent Contract
7 ACTION: OTHER —
8 UPCOMING EVENTS
- Regular Meeting — Monday, March 6 at 7 p.m.
- Regular Meeting — Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m.
8 VOLKERT & WEGESSER REQUEST — CLOSED (if applicable)
9 ACTION TO ADJOURN
Board packet can be found at:
WHAT’S HAPPENINGWeek of February 13-18
Monday February 13
• Eastern A Band in Miles City
• 5:30-6:30 p.m. — DCHS Boys and Girls C-Team Basketball at Baker
• 7-9 p.m. — Glendive Public School United Trustees Board Meeting-DCHS Board Room
Tuesday, February 14
• Eastern A Band in Miles City
Thursday, February 16
• All-Northwest Choir in Bellevue, Wash.
Friday, February 17
• All-Northwest Choir in Bellevue, Wash
• 4:30 p.m. — DCHS JV Boys Basketball vs Sidney at DCHS; 7:30 p.m. — DCHS Varsity Boys Basketball vs Sidney at DCHS
• 3 p.m. — DCHS JV Girls Basketball vs Sidney at WMS; 4:30 p.m. — DCHS Fr. Girls Basketball vs Sidney at WMS; 6 p.m. — DCHS Girls V Basketball vs Sidney at DCHS
Saturday, February 18
• All-Northwest Choir at Bellevue, Wash
SCHOOL MENUMonday: Cheese Dippers
Tuesday: Chicken Alfredo Over Noodles w/ Garlic Toast
Wednesday: Tatertot Casserole w/ Dinner Roll
Thursday: Cheeseburger w/ Potato
Friday: Sack Lunch
February Red Devil
Breakfast Menus
Monday: Breakfast Pizza
Tuesday: BECHB or Parfait
Wednesday: Peanut Butter and Jelly or Donut
Thursday:Breakfast Burrito
Friday:Muffin, Bar or Cereal
Lincoln Breakfast Menu
Monday: Pancake On a Stick
Tuesday: Cereal, Yogurt
Wednesday: Muffin, String Cheese
Thursday: Breakfast Bar, Beef Stick
Jefferson Breakfast Menu
Monday: Fruit and Grain Bar w/ Cheese Stick
Tuesday:Cereal w/ Toast
Wednesday: Egg Omelet w/ Sausage
Thursday: Bagel w/ Strawberry Cream Cheese
Friday: Noon School
Washington Middle School Breakfast Menu
Monday: Biscuit and Gravy
Tuesday: Early Riser
Wednesday: Cereal
Thursday: Breakfast Pizza
Friday: Sack Lunch for Students in School Only!