Glendive has been home to a lot of stand-out athletes, but very rarely have they made much of an impact while in middle school. However, with high school sports open to eighth grade students, these younger athletes are getting the chance to shine and it’s revealing some real talent.
Filling the Red Devil wrestling team’s 103 lbs. weight class this past wrestling season, coming in at just about 96 lbs., Hunter McGrane joined the high school season late. His coaches wanted him to finish out the middle school season first, fearing that his size would make it difficult for him to compete with high schoolers. However, he turned out to be a tiny titan, as he not only was able to compete at the high school level, but he has also recently won a national award and is gearing up for another national competition this summer.
Hunter was just one of two eighth grade wrestlers on the Dawson County High School team this year. By the time the season ended, he had a season record of 13-10. Since then, he’s seen a lot more competition. He competed at the Montana Open, taking first place in his bracket; the AAU state tournament, also taking first place there; last month, he competed at the AAU National Scholastic Duels in Iowa where he brought home the Silver All-American Medal after going 7-1; and this summer, he will be traveling to Florida for the Disney Duels, an AAU competition at Disney World.
Hunter said he has enjoyed the challenge that each level of competition has brought. Each step of the way has helped him grow and learn, and his parents have been proud to be along for the ride.
“Words cannot express how proud you are, it’s unbelievable,” his mother Jewelie McGrane said.
“It’s amazing,” his father Levi McGrane added.
Throughout all of the recent competitions, Hunter’s continued effort to challenge himself has been a major influence, especially after wrestling with the Red Devils. Hunter said he initially wanted to wrestle with the high school team as soon as he heard the sport had been opened up to eighth graders, but Jewelie explained that his coaches wanted him to finish out the middle school season first. He joined the Red Devils roughly half way through the season.
His recent trip to Iowa was the third time he’s been to that tournament, and this time he was on the A-team. He said this made it a bit more challenging because he was against more skilled wrestlers, but he felt his time wrestling at the high school level this winter helped prepare him for it, as well as the other competitions he’s been in since the end of the high school season.
“Going into high school as an eighth grader matured him a lot in the sport itself,” Levi said. “Going out there, knowing you gave it your all but you still might not win them all, I think, was very beneficial to him.”
“I think it showed him he’s very skilled, and it was a confidence booster for sure,” Jewelie added. “I think wrestling, in general, has done that for him, but high school has for sure enhanced that.”
Looking ahead to the Disney Duels this summer, Hunter is again expecting a tough competition. The lowest weight class at the duels is 106, so he will be wrestling at a slight disadvantage as he’ll likely be one of the smaller wrestlers. The challenge, however, is what makes the sport fun.
“I like the challenge it gives you and the work you have to put in to succeed,” Hunter said.
As he transitions to high school for his freshman year this fall, Hunter said he is looking forward to having a full season of high school wrestling this time around. He is hopeful to be able to stick with the sport for as long as he is able, hopefully even taking him through college.