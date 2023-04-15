Wrestling 4

Eighth grader Hunter McGrane wrestled at the 103 weight class for the Devils.

 Matthew Strissel

Glendive has been home to a lot of stand-out athletes, but very rarely have they made much of an impact while in middle school. However, with high school sports open to eighth grade students, these younger athletes are getting the chance to shine and it’s revealing some real talent.

Filling the Red Devil wrestling team’s 103 lbs. weight class this past wrestling season, coming in at just about 96 lbs., Hunter McGrane joined the high school season late. His coaches wanted him to finish out the middle school season first, fearing that his size would make it difficult for him to compete with high schoolers. However, he turned out to be a tiny titan, as he not only was able to compete at the high school level, but he has also recently won a national award and is gearing up for another national competition this summer.

