I’d like to give the public an account of how we arrived at this high school bond and increased building reserve levies. Lincoln boiler and the multitude of issues with elementary schools was the original focus of the first couple facilities committee meetings. The temporary solution for the Lincoln boiler is to rent a remote boiler while formulating a long-term solution for the elementary schools. Our primary goal is to keep the doors open, to keep from going remote. Also, keeping in mind the taxpayer. We don’t want to waste money on any building that would not be long-term economically viable. However, there is a cost to keeping the wheels on while we find a solution. This is why we have voted for the building reserve levy increases. We do hope to have a long-term solution to be voted on within the next year. We will be coming with another bond recommendation in all likelihood.
The committee found that more information was needed on the cost of repair vs. demo of Jefferson. That if not in its entirety, that part of Jefferson might be economically remodeled. We tasked a contracting group from Miles City to do the assessment. They have experience building and remodeling schools in Montana. Another goal of the committee was to limit overhead. That we could source local contractors and use in-house management for as much as we could handle. The DLA heating project at Washington showed that the district and local contractors could handle a project of that size. Expanding on that model, we looked to what other problems could be solved.
The high school heating system has taken a back seat to the Lincoln boiler in people’s minds, but is no less an imminent problem. Primarily, the problem is the piping and steam traps. Sourcing parts for outdated equipment is unsustainable. Using the Washington heating project as a template this started us down the road of what is needed in the high school. “Needed” was the defining word in our discussions. What is needed to keep educating kids in the school and needed to keep our facilities usable. There has been years of deferred maintenance. Deferred due to available funds being diverted for critical repairs.
Our goal was to fund as many deferred maintenance projects with the building reserve levy as we could. There is no interest being accrued to levies and the exposure to the taxpayer is over a shorter period of time. We resolved on five years for the reserve levies. Larger projects would raise taxes more than would be right for that short period of time. So, a bond is needed. The repairs in the bond would be resolved for a longer time horizon as well. To limit interest expense to the taxpayer we decided on a 15-year bond length. The interest rate is currently around 3%.
This board has cut $15.5 million from the previous bond. Of this current bond, about $5.5 million of the $8 million is apportioned to HVAC, Roof repair, and electrical. These are estimates made in-house, by hours of communication with contractors and vendors by administration. This is another savings for the community. The previous bond preparation cost $180,000 for consultant planning and estimates. We have learned, and taken into account lessons from past bond attempts. In writing this I’m in no way disparaging the efforts, service, and devotion of previous boards and community members. We have all done the best with the information and time we have. This bond leaves room for future improvement in the high school. We didn’t set out to solve every need, just those most pressing. As always, myself and other board members are available to answer questions or concerns with this bond and levies or any other issues one would have. For detailed information visit glendiveschools.com.