Mike Ziegler

I’d like to give the public an account of how we arrived at this high school bond and increased building reserve levies. Lincoln boiler and the multitude of issues with elementary schools was the original focus of the first couple facilities committee meetings. The temporary solution for the Lincoln boiler is to rent a remote boiler while formulating a long-term solution for the elementary schools. Our primary goal is to keep the doors open, to keep from going remote. Also, keeping in mind the taxpayer. We don’t want to waste money on any building that would not be long-term economically viable. However, there is a cost to keeping the wheels on while we find a solution. This is why we have voted for the building reserve levy increases. We do hope to have a long-term solution to be voted on within the next year. We will be coming with another bond recommendation in all likelihood.

The committee found that more information was needed on the cost of repair vs. demo of Jefferson. That if not in its entirety, that part of Jefferson might be economically remodeled. We tasked a contracting group from Miles City to do the assessment. They have experience building and remodeling schools in Montana. Another goal of the committee was to limit overhead. That we could source local contractors and use in-house management for as much as we could handle. The DLA heating project at Washington showed that the district and local contractors could handle a project of that size. Expanding on that model, we looked to what other problems could be solved.

Michael Ziegler is the chairman of the Glendive Unified School Board. He can be reached at mziegler@glendiveschools.org or 

406-570-8362.

 