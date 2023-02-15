As trustees tried to guess at what voters will accept as necessary high school improvements, several comments and suggestions were batted around.
Trustee Jay Phalen said that certain items included in the previous bond, specifically the high school's weight room and the auditorium, were things that voters felt were not needed and are what resulted in the bond's failure, according to conversations he had with voters.
"I've talked to people, I just let them communicate what they wanted to communicate, and the two things that had been communicated to me the most were (including) the weight room and the auditorium (were unnecessary)," Phalen said.
Chairman Mike Ziegler said the board's facilities committee discussed putting the replacement of the seats in a separate bond. Through the course of the discussion, this idea evolved to a suggestion that the entire auditorium be separated into its own bond to put before voters. Glendive Schools Facilities Director Coon pointed out that could present certain challenges, explaining that if the main bond passed but the auditorium bond failed, the auditorium would be unusable as it would be separated from the high school's heating system and would need to be winterized during the cold months. Additionally, the electrical system would still present a safety hazard.
Other members of the board expressed concern that creating several bonds could create a confusing and frustrating experience for voters. They also want to avoid creating something that might be perceived as a "want bond" by voters, as it risks deferring needed maintenance on items that will become required maintenance sometime in the future on top of whatever other issues the schools are facing at that time.
"We're creating the same problem we inherited, because if we don't do it now, three years down the road we have bigger problems, plus 1,500 problems that are major and need to be done and that is now a need, no longer a want," Trustee David Steinbron said.
Along with the auditorium, there are other aspects of the school's facilities that may fall into the same category of blurring the line between needs and wants. For instance, the bleachers in the gym are in serious need of repair and/or replacement, as they're among the oldest in Eastern Montana schools. Additionally, maintenance on the school's athletic complex has been "deferred" for several years because the district hasn't had the funds for significant repairs, according to discussion.
With the Feb. 21 deadline approaching for the district to submit the bond's value to the elections office, further discussion on the matter was tabled so that the board can go more in depth on these issues and decide more on what goes into the bond and how much they will be willing to spend on each item at a special meeting on Monday, Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.