Greetings from Helena!

We finished our sixth week, so we are one-third of the way into the 68th Legislative Session. We heard a variety of things in Judiciary this week. We heard some bills about dealing with injunctions. There are some cases where environmental groups have sued to stop mining or building projects and with no reason or a hearing judges will issue injunctions. Some of these injunctions have been around for years. We want to put a stop to this practice. We heard some bills on parent’s rights concerning Child Family Services (CFS). Another bill was to make it illegal for foreign countries to own land in Montana. It was a little scary when the Biden Administration allowed a Chinese balloon to fly across our country for a week before shooting it down. By then they probably had all the information they needed.