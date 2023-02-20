Following are articles as they appeared in the Ranger-Review, the Dawson County Review, and Glendive Independent, 25, 50 & 100 years ago this month.
25 Years Old
Abandoned by her birth parents when she was three years old, emotionally and verbally abused by a foster mother and school acquaintances, Linda, a Dawson Community College student, left high school with few tools for developing healthy, nurturing relationships.
After Linda’s graduation, her foster mother told her to leave her job in a New Hampshire hospital and go visit her sister Helen who was living in Mile City. The two sisters had not seen each other for seven years.
Once she got to Miles City, her foster mother called her sister and told her to find Linda a job and keep her in Montana. She met a man she would marry in June 1978. They had two sons, one born in May 1980 and the second born in August 1983. The cycle of abuse she had experienced as a child continued into her married life.It was not only emotional and mental abuse, but also physical abuse. One time her husband hit their younger son so hard he flew across the room.Linda tried to make sure he was okay and told him his dad shouldn’t have hit him so hard. He responded that he deserved to be hit that hard. For him, abuse was already a normal way of life, she said.
- - - - -
Glendive Medical Center (GMC) announced on Monday that the hospital has signed a contract with Dr. Gregory Behm, orthopedic surgeon. This is the first time GMC has had a full-time orthopedic surgeon on staff in its history. According to Behm, Glendive was the type of place he wanted to live.
“I was looking for a place where my family would be comfortable and safe, a place where the recreation we enjoy is close by, and a career opportunity where folks need the services I can provide and can benefit from what I do. Glendive is a perfect match,” he said.
50 Years Old
Dawson County High School students have been selected as Outstanding Teenagers of America for 1973, according to John H. Johnson, principal.
Selection for the Outstanding Teenagers awards program automatically qualifies these students for further, state, regional and national honors and scholarships totaling $7,000. Local nominees are Laurie M. Ayre, Theresa Auker, Susan Wood and JoAnn Westermeyer.
- - - - -
The Washington varsity built up an early margin and coasted to a 27-15 decision over Circle over the weekend. By the end of the third frame the Demons were in front 23-7. Jeff Roeslein was top hustler and rebounder. Steven Boespflug was top free throw shooter. Washington ––– Jeff Roeslein 10, Greg Popp. 4, Jeff Hedge 2, Peterson 6, Robson 4 and Boespflug 1.
100 Years Ago
Finishing touches on the preliminary arrangements for the big Elks minstrels, are being put on by the committee in charge, and there is every indication that the interest aroused among those who have particularly to do with the show will become generally “contagious”, with the result that the enterprise will be a tremendous success from every viewpoint.
Word received from Frank L. Frable director of the Elks Minstrel Serenade to call all talent together for first rehearsal this evening February 22. A full turnout is expected for the play will be outlined in detail at that time, parts will be given out and general plans made.
Mr. Frable is coming from Rochester, Minn. where he has been unusually successful playing to two capacity houses. Every indication is that the production this year will take a place at the top of the long list of Glendale’s amateur successes.
- - - - -
“Glendive’s progressive appearance and its aggressive public spirit is a revelation to me. I have heard a great deal about Glendive, both through correspondence and in the newspapers but I certainly did not expect to find such a good town with up-to-date businesses establishments, paved streets and white way,” said Mr. Thompson Ross of Chicago, Illinois, President of the Eastern Montana Light and Power Ross Company and of the other public utility interests of Thompson Ross Companies.
“Many easterners do not fully appreciate just how great strides the West has made and how modern and progressive its communities really are. This is my second visit to your city and I certainly want to congratulate your citizens on their public spirit and aggressiveness.