Richey Schools: Week of March 12-17 Mar 9, 2023 WHAT'S HAPPENINGWeek of March 12-17, 2023Sunday March 12• Daylight Savings Time Begins. Set Clocks Ahead One Hour• Senior Trip BeginsMonday March 13• First day of HS Spring SportsFriday, March 17• NO SCHOOL• Senior Trip ReturnsMENUSAll-School BreakfastMonday: Breakfast CasseroleTuesday: Pancakes and SausageWednesday: Breakfast SandwichesThursday: Hot CerealAll-School LunchMonday: Indian Tacos, Carrots, CookiesTuesday: Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Cheese Bread, Peas, BarsWednesday: Macaroni and Cheese, Garlic Bread, Corn, BrowniesThursday: Super Nachos, Vegetable Sticks, BarsAll meals are served with vegetable, fruit and milk. Salad bar available for all grades.