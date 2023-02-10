Savage School Menu Feb 10, 2023 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVAGE SCHOOL MENUWeek of Feb. 13-17All School BreakfastMonday: PancakeTuesday: CerealWednesday: Scrambled EggsThursday: Breakfast SandwichAll School LunchMonday: Corn DogsTuesday: Grilled CheeseWednesday: Chicken Noodle Soup; Subway SandwichThursday: Hamburger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Food Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Jean (Schlicht) Smith Charla Dukart Leslie "Les" Jay Metzger More Obituaries