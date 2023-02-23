Savage School Menu Feb 23, 2023 18 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SAVAGE SCHOOL MENUFebruary, 27-March 2, 2023All School BreakfastMonday: Breakfast BarsTuesday: CerealWednesday: French ToastThursday: Maple BarAll School LunchMonday: Ravioli LasagnaTuesday: HamburgerWednesday: Macaroni Hot DishThursday: Green Eggs and Ham Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gastronomy Menu Savage Schools Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Obituaries Richard Allen Wiebke Lornea DeSonia Katherine Taylor Donald Knapp Joshua Koffler Marilyn Mischel Donna Mae Hainrich More Obituaries