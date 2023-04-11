Ballots for the high school bond and HS/ELEM building reserve levies will be mailed out starting April 12. School officials encourage voters to take a look at the district’s website, www.glendiveschools.com, for more information about these important issues, according to a press release from Glendive Public Schools. On the website, there are detailed explanations of the bond and levies, as well as the impact they will have on the community.
To make it even easier to access this information, a QR code that can be scanned with your smartphone, has been created. Just point a phone camera at it and click on the link that pops up. If that doesn’t work, type in the URL below the QR code. This will take voters directly to the bond and levy information on the website. The website also includes answers to frequently asked questions, to give the public a better understanding of what the measures entail.
For those who still have questions after reviewing the website, there will be a town hall meeting with members of the GUSB Board. The meeting will take place on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. in the DCHS Auditorium. This will be an opportunity to hear directly from the board members and ask questions about the bond and building reserve levies.
When: Tuesday, April 25 at 6:30 pm
Where: DCHS Auditorium
What to bring: Questions — any and all questions related to the Bond or Building Reserve Levies
Glendive Public Schools recognizes that it is important that voters are informed before casting votes to ensure that the decisions made are in the best interest of the community and students. GPS officials encourage residents to take advantage of the resources available and to attend the town hall meeting to have their voices heard.