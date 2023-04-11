levy code

Ballots for the high school bond and HS/ELEM building reserve levies will be mailed out starting April 12. School officials encourage voters to take a look at the district’s website, www.glendiveschools.com, for more information about these important issues, according to a press release from Glendive Public Schools. On the website, there are detailed explanations of the bond and levies, as well as the impact they will have on the community.

To make it even easier to access this information, a QR code that can be scanned with your smartphone, has been created. Just point a phone camera at it and click on the link that pops up. If that doesn’t work, type in the URL below the QR code. This will take voters directly to the bond and levy information on the website. The website also includes answers to frequently asked questions, to give the public a better understanding of what the measures entail.