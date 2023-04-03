Have you got a project to improve Glendive? Nonprofits can apply for a grant from the Greater Glendive Community Foundation to help fund their project. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 15 in the area of Arts and Culture, Basic Human Needs, Economic Development, Education or Natural Resources and Conservation.
The grant committee must disclose any conflict of interest when select the grant recipients. The grant winners will be announced in late May.
Applications can be picked up at the Glendive Chamber of Commerce, Edward Jones Office, or 313 W Valentine. They can be returned to these locations, mailed to GGCF, Box 1122, Glendive or emailed to ggcf@midrivers.com.
Many nonprofits will also be raising funds during Give Local Day May 4 at the Moose. Stockman Bank has already committed $1,500 to be divided among the participating nonprofit projects.
Last year’s grant recipients were Dawson County 4-H for the small animals barn; Love Like Justice for lighting the Bell Street Bridge; a kayak, four life jackets and two carrier kits for Makoshika Wellness; and funds for Radio Flyer bronze at the airport. Community GATE received $2,000 for closing up windows on the elevator, which is not yet completed. The grant committee plans to award up to $10,000 this year if application projects are worthy.
The Greater Glendive Community Foundation first granted funds in 2008 and has given out $75,500 to area nonprofit projects and raised $35,000 in 2017 for the Born to Hunt statue in memory of Ty Milne, a former board member. The board spearheaded downtown improvements by painting the former chamber building and adding the photo banners in the windows of things to do in Glendive. Greater Glendive Community Foundation also contracted with the MSU Architecture Community Design Class to come up with a vision for downtown and wrote two grants for $32,000 in collaboration with the city for a Downtown Master Plan. Many organizations and the city have a “to do” list as a result.
The community foundation tackled beautifying the Barry underpass and invested $12,000 in this project with the help of Fisher Industries, Guelff Lumber, Iba Drilling, Glendive Greenhouse, DCC, Hill EarthWorks, Kuehn Trenching, Bruce Miller Painting and many donors. Last year the community helped fund 32 brackets with hanging flower baskets on 16 streetlights in downtown Glendive. They would like to add four more blocks so all aluminum light poles on Merrill to DCHS have flowers.
None of this would be possible without the generous support of people and businesses in this community. All donations are tax deductible and businesses qualify for a 20% Montana Endowment Tax Credit. Individuals can claim a 40% endowment tax credit through a planned gift of $2,500 or more. For more information or to give, check the website at www.greaterglendive.org, Facebook or any of the board members listed on the website said Peggy Iba chairman. The board encourages everyone to support Give Local Glendive Day May 4 from 4-7 PM at the Moose or give on line to favorite nonprofits at their site or during May at yellowstonegives.org. Search for Glendive.