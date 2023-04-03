Have you got a project to improve Glendive? Nonprofits can apply for a grant from the Greater Glendive Community Foundation to help fund their project. Applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. May 15 in the area of Arts and Culture, Basic Human Needs, Economic Development, Education or Natural Resources and Conservation.

The grant committee must disclose any conflict of interest when select the grant recipients. The grant winners will be announced in late May.