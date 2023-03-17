DCHS Track team members (L-R) Jaden Silha, Keagen Smith, Jaylene Silha and Maggie Schock clear snow from the high jump event area. The DCHS track and field, and tennis teams spent Wednesday afternoon shoveling snow from the event areas at the Oakland Athletic Complex in preparation for starting their spring season. The teams were split into several different groups tasked with clearing a different area. In order to make it more fun, track and field coach Tom Temple turned it into a competition by having each group make a snow sculpture with the snow they shoveled.
Daniel Steinbron tosses a shovel-full of snow off of an event area as Khobe Smith looks on.
Chase Crockett sets down a large ball of snow to make it part of one of the teams' snow sculptures.
Layton Buckley carries a heavy ball of snow over to his teams' snow sculpture.
Jaylene Silha takes a break from shoveling snow to give a thumbs up to the camera.
