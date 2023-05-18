Augmeanted

Mary Overlie and Geoffrey Taylor make up the musical duo Augmeanted. The will perform in Glendive on June 7.

An Evening with Augmeanted: A benefit concert of new classical rock tunes will be held in Glendive on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.

The event will take place in the Dawson County High School Auditorium and all proceeds from the concert will be donated to the DCHS music department to support the next generation of DCHS musicians inspired under these starry lights.