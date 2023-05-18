An Evening with Augmeanted: A benefit concert of new classical rock tunes will be held in Glendive on Wednesday, June 7 at 7 p.m.
The event will take place in the Dawson County High School Auditorium and all proceeds from the concert will be donated to the DCHS music department to support the next generation of DCHS musicians inspired under these starry lights.
As Augmeanted, cousins Geoffrey Taylor and Mary Overlie invite listeners closer to the power of living music with their distinctive classical rock vibe, crafting tales and tunes cut free by the saw waves of their sound. When Geoffrey spiderwalks his 5-string fiddle+ and Mary sings through her heart and keys, listeners might find themselves feathered by the wings of the crescent moonrise, embraced by the concert hall’s symphonic swirl, or rib-tickled by Appalachian fireflies. In all they do, they aim to mean it when they bring it, hence that extra 'a' in their name.
Augmeanted’s journey to the DCHS stage started, in part, on the DCHS stage. When Mary Overlie was a pip and townspeople knew her as Suzie with boinging pigtails, she sat for countless Community Concerts, mesmerized by the stories and sounds unfolding in the Carnegie Hall of her hometown. She did her best in LaDonna’s spring dance recitals and Ron Conrad’s theater productions. As a teen, she came to hear what George Winston meant when he said, “Miles City is my melodies” sitting in the auditorium’s quiet dark hearing his Colors for the first time on his free concert tours through Eastern Montana. Listeners are invited to join Overlie and Taylor as they bring the sounds Mary first heard back home.
The concert is open to the general public. Tickets are $7 advance and $10 at the door) For more information, check out the duo's website at www.augmeanted.net A link to purchase tickets can be found on the site.