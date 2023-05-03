Tami Lagmay

Dawson Community College Head Softball Coach Tami Lagmay was named the 2023 Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year. This was Coach Lagmay’s second Coach of the Year award in her two seasons at Dawson as the head coach.

Lagmay was also named the 2022 Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year.