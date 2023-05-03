Dawson Community College Head Softball Coach Tami Lagmay was named the 2023 Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year. This was Coach Lagmay’s second Coach of the Year award in her two seasons at Dawson as the head coach.
Lagmay was also named the 2022 Mon-Dak Conference Coach of the Year.
Coach Lagmay and her staff finished the regular season at 32-4 overall and 22-2 in the Mon-Dak Conference. Buccaneers broke the school history record yesterday with a total of 72 home runs on the year. They completed the conference with the highest batting average of .427, OBP .492, slugging of .752, and doubles at 87. Also, the Buccaneers lead in numerous categories on the individual leader board throughout the conference.
“I am honored and humbled by this award. I could not tell you how thankful I am for my entire coaching staff. Without their work ethic and determination, this award and championship does not happen," Coach Lagmay stated. "Thank you Coach Casey for always going above and beyond daily to help make this program successful. Coach Casey has done an outstanding job developing our pitching staff. Coach Riley with all the hours spent making our field beautiful, and just being a helping hand daily. Thank you Coach Tori for helping develop our players. Our Lady Buccaneers have put up impressive numbers all year and I’m excited to be hosting the Region XIII tournament right here in Glendive. DCC will not only be the host but they will also be the #1 seed in the tournament."