The Dawson County Red Devils track team traveled to Miles City for the John Polich Invitational on Tuesday.
Coach Tom Temple said coaches limited DCHS athletes to just a few events on Tuesday because it is a busy week of competition with Sidney last Saturday and the local Bill Kelly Twilite Invitational which was planned for Friday, but was changed to Saturday because of weather.
The girls scored surprisingly well even despite being entered in just a few things, Temple said. Megan Frank was the lone event winner of the day by pole vaulting another personal best of 10'7" and moving closer to the top of the DCHS record board.
"We had a good number of second place finishes in both the boys and girls events, but it was two 3rd placers that qualified for state," Temple said.
Riley Phipps qualified in the shot put and Khobe Smith qualified in yet another event, the 100 meter dash.
"That makes five events that Khobe has qualified in for the state meet at the end of May. I doubt there are many, if any athletes like that in the state right now," Temple said.
The Red Devils will host the Bill Kelly Invitational on Saturday. The Eastern A Divisional Track Meet will be held in Sidney May 19-20.
Following are the results from the John Polich Invitational:
3. 11 Kohbe Smith 11.36aPR
14. 11 Chase Crockett 12.10aPR
20. 11 Layton Buckley 12.56aSR
25. 10 Caden Claussen 12.90a
27. 9 Dante Hopper 13.06aPR
28. 11 Parker Knoll 13.07a
29. 10 Keagen Smith 13.17aSR
37. 10 Liam O'Shea 13.60aPR
17. 9 Laiken Ollerman 26.01aPR
18. 10 Daniel Steinbron 26.02aPR
19. 10 Caden Claussen 26.23a
23. 10 Ryan Carney 26.55aPR
24. 9 Dante Hopper 26.56a
29. 10 Liam O'Shea 27.63aPR
7. 9 Dante Hopper 2:17.63aPR
10. 10 Wyatt Robinson 2:19.19aPR
18. 10 Connor Higbee 2:33.37a
23. 9 Pierson Bell 2:39.54a
27. 9 Daimen Jackson 2:49.51a
2. 10 Jaden Silha 4:42.16a
3. 11 Anthony Ackerman 4:47.11a
13. 9 Pierson Bell 5:30.79aPR
26. 9 Daimen Jackson 6:14.73a
7. 11 Aydin Jackson 10:36.04aPR
300m Hurdles Varsity - Finals
6. 9 Drew White, 9 Laiken Ollerman, 10 Caden Claussen, 10 Daniel Steinbron 49.40a
3. 11 Riley Phipps 47' 4PR
6. 11 Teagan Wahl 42' 4.5PR
11. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 38' 10.5
13. 10 Levi Eaton 38' 6.5
18. 10 Bridger Schipman 35' 3.5
34. 9 Cole Thornton 30' 1PR
40. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 27' 7
45. 9 Nathan Marley 25' 5PR
4. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 130' 1
11. 12 Michael Marley 110' 1.75
27. 9 Noah Williamson 88' 2.5
33. 9 Cole Thornton 76' 10.5PR
7. 12 Michael Marley 131' 5
14. 11 Raiden Bialorucki 110' 8
20. 10 Connor Higbee 105' 4PR
34. 11 Dolan Mittelstead 55' 1.5
4. 12 Michael Murphy 5' 6
5. 11 Layton Buckley 5' 6
5. 12 Ryan Desaye 10' 6PR
7. 10 Keagen Smith 17' 9.25
8. 10 Caden Claussen 32' 9
2. 11 Jane Harrison 13.54a
5. 10 Maggie Schock 13.84aPR
3. 10 Maggie Schock 27.89aPR
10. 10 Jaylene Silha 2:47.82a
13. 12 Abby Stinnett 2:51.59a
19. 11 Jenna Brown 3:06.68a
4. 11 Jane Harrison 17.73aPR
11. 10 Sari Murphy 19.13aPR
3. 12 Mataya Tipton 50.43aPR
5. 9 Kaitlin Brown, 8 Bergen Maher, 9 Madison Nottestad, 9 Lily Hatfield 54.77a
5. 12 Emily Nentwig 32' 1.5
10. 10 Marina Schock 28' 8.5PR
32. 9 Starr Larsen 23' 8.5
37. 9 Baylee Holley 20' 7.5
13. 10 Marina Schock 79' 4.5
16. 12 Emily Nentwig 78' 1.5
31. 9 Starr Larsen 62' 2.5
35. 9 Baylee Holley 52' 8
18. 10 Marina Schock 71' 0.5
2. 9 Kaitlin Brown 4' 10PR
1. 12 Megan Frank 10' 7PR
8. 9 Madison Nottestad 7' 6
21. 8 Bergen Maher 13' 3.5