The Dawson Buccaneer baseball and softball teams will be closing out the regular season at home on Sunday vs. Miles Community College. The first game will start at 12 p.m. and the second game will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game.

The Lady Bucs softball team is 19-1 in conference and leading the Mon-Dak. Their only conference loss was to Miles. The Lady Pioneers from Miles are in second place with a 15-3 record. The showdown in Glendive on Sunday will be for the regular season championship and the right to host the Region XIII Tournament. If Miles can pull off the sweep, then they will share the championship with Dawson, but will get the right to host the post-season tournament based on the head to head tiebreaker. If Dawson can win at least one of the two games, then they will win the regular season championship outright and will get to host the regional.