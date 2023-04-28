The Dawson Buccaneer baseball and softball teams will be closing out the regular season at home on Sunday vs. Miles Community College. The first game will start at 12 p.m. and the second game will begin thirty minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
The Lady Bucs softball team is 19-1 in conference and leading the Mon-Dak. Their only conference loss was to Miles. The Lady Pioneers from Miles are in second place with a 15-3 record. The showdown in Glendive on Sunday will be for the regular season championship and the right to host the Region XIII Tournament. If Miles can pull off the sweep, then they will share the championship with Dawson, but will get the right to host the post-season tournament based on the head to head tiebreaker. If Dawson can win at least one of the two games, then they will win the regular season championship outright and will get to host the regional.
The softball Region XIII Tournament will be a six team tournament May 4-6 in either Glendive or Miles City. The winner of the Region Tournament will advance to the District Championship Series for the automatic berth to Nationals.
On the baseball side, Dawson will also be hosting Miles at noon on Sunday. Miles is leading the Mon-Dak baseball standings with a 15-3 record. Dawson is in fourth at 13-7, but only two games out of second place. The top three baseball teams will get to host the bottom three finishers in a three game series May 6-7. The winner of those series will advance to the Region XIII Tournament.