Glendive Medical Center announced Natalie Reeder, licensed clinical social worker as the newest provider to join their Behavioral Health team. Natalie provides counseling to patients of all ages and is now welcoming patients in her practice at Gabert Clinic.
Since 2016, GMC has focused on building a strong mental health team to provide a wide range of services to the region, spanning a 200 miles radius. “Natalie brings a wealth of experience, combined with her friendliness and caring personality, we are very fortunate to have her on board,” stated Parker Powell, CEO.
Natalie was born in Frankfurt, Germany and traveled quite a bit as a child while her dad was enlisted in the U.S. Army. She has called Tallahassee, Fla. her home for the past 23 years and while the warmth is wonderful, the traffic and crime is not. Her family had property in Craig, Montana and she spent many summers there and always loved the area. When she saw the opportunity to practice in Montana, she jumped at the chance.
“Everyone is so nice and kind here,” states Natalie. “It’s very different from where I have lived, and I love it.”
Natalie entered the world of social work at the suggestion of her advisor in college, who took note of her extensive volunteer background. She immediately felt a connection to the program and went on to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Sociology and then her master’s degree in social work from Florida State University. She provides therapy in both individual and group settings and has expertise in Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Crisis Intervention, Child & Family Counseling, PTSD Care, and Social Work, among many others, “I enjoy people and especially the diversity my career provides.”
Natalie and her husband, Don are enjoying Glendive and the slower pace. Her husband is an attorney and is continuing his practice in Florida while obtaining his Montana Bar License. In her spare time, Natalie loves to knit, read, and enjoys outdoor winter sports.
Natalie is now taking patients. To make an appointment, please call 406-345-8901.