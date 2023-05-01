Natalie Reeder

Glendive Medical Center announced Natalie Reeder, licensed clinical social worker as the newest provider to join their Behavioral Health team. Natalie provides counseling to patients of all ages and is now welcoming patients in her practice at Gabert Clinic.

Since 2016, GMC has focused on building a strong mental health team to provide a wide range of services to the region, spanning a 200 miles radius. “Natalie brings a wealth of experience, combined with her friendliness and caring personality, we are very fortunate to have her on board,” stated Parker Powell, CEO.