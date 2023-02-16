FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
Week No. 22 of 30
Team Standings: (2-10): 4 Stooges 4-0 (640); Misfits 4-0 (556), Kickers 3-1 (574); Mines in the Gutter 4-0 (590); Hansen Heating and Cooling 0-4 (663); Spliter and Hiter 0-4 (668); Bi-Polor Rollers 1-3 (480)
Weekly Winners
FEMALE Individual Game – Heidi Sampson 183; Sharon Kutzler 181; w/ handicap Sharon Kutzler 242; Natalie Sheridan 241
Series – Jenae Andreas 474; Heidi Sampson 474; w/ handicap Jenae Andreas 678; Jenelle Scheitlin 677
MALE – Individual Game – Adrian Valenciana 224; Steve Scheitlin 212; w/ handicap Adrian Valencia 276; Alfonso Bustos 251
Series – Adrian Valencia 644; Jordan Kessel 593; w/ handicap Adrian Valenciana 800; Alfonso Bustos 714
Star Bowler (game): Sharon Kutzler 32 p.o.a. w/ 181 game; Adrian Valencia 66 p.o.a. w/ 224 game
Star Bowler (series): Jenae Andreas 48 p.o.a. w/ 474 series; Adrian Valenciana 170 p.o.a. w/ 644 series.
EASTERN MONTANA LEAGUE
Week No. 22 of 30
Team Standings: (2-13); Downs Inc. 3-1 (637); Satin Stiches 4-0 (684); Ally Poops 0-4 (681); Bear Trucking 3-1 (566); Greg’s Silver Dollar 1-3 (753); Oakland Agency 1-3 (712)
FEMALE Individual Game –Denise Sing 198; Christi Riggin 190; w/ handicap Denise Sing 252; Sharon Kutzler 243
Series – Christi Riggin 517; Lynn Ingraham 473; w/ handicap Becky Zinda 663; Lynn Ingraham 650
MALE – Individual Game – Jimmy Thompson 226; Darrell Nefzger 205; w/ handicap Darrell Nefzger 255; Jimmy Thompson 253
Series – Jimmy Thompson 643; Darrell Nefzger 512; w/ handicap Jimmy Thompson 724; Darrell Nefzger 662
Star Bowler (game): Denise Sing 49 p.o.a. w/ 198 game; Darrell Nefzger 51 p.o.a. w/ 205 game
Star Bowler (series): Becky Zinda 60 p.o.a. w/ 444 series; Jimmy Thompson 106 p.o.a. w/ 643 series
TUE MEN’S COMMERCIAL
Week No. 22 of 31
Team Standings: (2-7): Gust Hauf 2-2 (858); Hoodnick Illumination 3-1 (878); Ranch and Farm Ace 3-1 (866); Oakland Agency 2-2 (870); Convict Concrete 3-1 (808); Cross Petroleum Service 1-3 (567); Koch Furniture 3-1 (727); Prairie Electric 1-3 (790); Pin High 1-3 (868); Moose 1-3 (741)
MALE – Individual Game – James Frank 247; Rich Vanscoik 241; w/ handicap James Frank 265; Michael Newton 260
Series – Josh Stickel 647; Josh Schriver 647; w/ handicap Aaron Schmitz 704; Josh Stickel 701
Star Bowler (game): James Frank 58 p.o.a. w/ 247 game
Star Bowler (series): Aaron Schmitz 92 p.o.a. w/ 569 series
JEFFERSON SCHOOL (1-2)
Week No. 12 of 16
Team Standings (2-13): DDT Servies 3-0; Squad Sports 2-1; Blondie’s Salon 3-0; Need Sponsor 1-2; Silha Funeral Home 1-2; Con Mat Supply; The Hair Garage 3-0; HUB International 2-1; BN Credit Union; Bob’s Body Shop; BOSS Office Supplies 3-0; Oakland Insurance
FEMALE Individual Game – Nicole Strobel 68; Kaisley Kassner 64; w/ handicap Nicole Strobel 165; Kaisley Kassner 151
Series – Kaisley Kassner 124; Nicole Strobel 104; w/ handicap Kaisley Kassner 298; Nicole Strobel 298
MALE – Individual Game – Jaxon Dschaak 100; Cooper Schriver 84; w/ handicap; Cooper Schriver 163; Dominic Amaya 160
Series – Jaxon Dschaak 165; Cooper Schriver 150; w/ handicap Cooper Schriver 308; Brody Seborg 286
Star Bowler (game): Nicole Strobel 40 p.o.a. w/ 68 game; Dominic Amaya 34 p.o.a. w/ 66 game
Star Bowler (series): Nicole Strobel 48 p.o.a. w/ 104 series; Cooper Schriver 48 p.o.a. w/ 150 series
JR HIGH/DCHS (6-12)
Week No. 15 of 20
Team Standings (2-9): Buck Horn Wast Service 4-0; Silha Funeral Home 1-3; Windfall Remodeling 2-2; Need Sponsor 3-1; Truck Suppliers 2-2; Trailstar Truck Stop; Hotel Glendive; Bravera Bank 2-2; Reynolds Market 4-0; Stockman Bank 2-2; Mindt Machine 3-1; Gibbs Equipment 1-3
FEMALE Individual Game – Kailen McDanold 201; Paislee Gavinsky 181; w/ handicap Kailen McDanold 268; Zoe Mind 238
Series – Kailen McDanold 500; Paislee Gavinsky 485; w/ handicap Kailen McDanold 701; Paislee Gavinsky 629
MALE – Individual Game – Anthony Smith 164; Skyler Thomas 158; w/ handicap; Skyler Thomas 257; Anthony Smith 246
Series – Tate Stockman 396; Anthony Smith 395; w/ handicap Skyler Thomas 664; Anthony Smith 641
Star Bowler (game): Kailen McDanold 76 p.o.a. w/ 201 game; Skyler Thomas 68 p.o.a. w/ 158 game
Star Bowler (series): Kailen McDanold 125 p.o.a. w/ 500 series; Skyler Thomas 97 p.o.a. w/ 367 series