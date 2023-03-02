FRIDAY NIGHT MIXED
(24 of 30)
Team Standings: (2/24): Mines in the Gutter 3-1 (552); Hansen Heating and Cooling 4-0 (664); Misfits 0-4 (579); Kickers 3-1 (576); 4 Stooges 1-3 (640); Bi-Polor Rollers 1-3 (481); Spliter and Hiter 3-1 (666)
FEMALE Individual Game – Judy Lee 190; Sharon Kutzler 180; w/ handicap Judy Lee 250; Lori Heyen 242
Series – Judy Lee 502; Sharon Kutzler 493; w/ handicap Judy Lee 682; Sharon Kutzler 676
MALE – Individual Game – Jordan Kessel 234; Mike Lovato 213; w/ handicap Tom Green 267; Mike Lovato 256
Series – Jordan Kessel 624; Steve Schietlin 598; w/ handicap Mike Lovato 684; Jordan Kessel 672
Star Bowler (game): Judy Lee 40 p.o.a. w/ 190 game; Tom Green 57 p.o.a. w/ 203 game
Star Bowler (series): Judy Lee 52 p.o.a. w/ 502 series; Mike Lovato 54 p.o.a. w/ 555 series
EASTERN MONTANA LEAGUE
(24 of 30)
Team Standings: (2/27): Satin Stiches 1-3 (753); Downs Inc. 2-2 (641); Bear Trucking 3-1 (568); Ally Poops 3-1 (696); Oakland Agency 2-2 (663); Greg’s Silver Dollar 1-3 (702)
FEMALE Individual Game – Christi Riggin 223; Trisha McDanold 204; w/ handicap Trisha McDanold 271; Christi Riggin 259
Series – Christi Riggin 551; Trisha McDanold 518; w/ handicap Trisha McDanold 719; Jamie Iwen 712
MALE – Individual Game – Tim Senner 243; Jimmy Thompson 210; w/ handicap Tim Senner 258; Matt Jirsa 238
Series – Tim Senner 581; Jimmy Thompson 551; w/ handicap Matt Jirsa 652; Tim Senner 626
Star Bowler (game): Trisha McDanold 69 p.o.a. w/ 204 game; Tim Senner 50 p.o.a. w/ 243 game
Star Bowler (series): Trisha McDanold 113 p.o.a. w/ 518 series; Matt Jirsa 43 p.o.a. w/ 475 series
TUE MEN’S COMMERCIAL
(24 of 31)
Team Standings: (2/21): Convict Concrete 4-0 (777); Ranch and Farm Ace 1-3 (886); Hoodnick Illumination 0-4 (883); Pin High 4-0 (901); Cross Petroleum Service 4-0 (528); Oakland Agency 0-4 (871); Koch Furniture 3-1 (726); Moose 4-0 (759); Gust Hauf 0-4 (839); Prairie Electric 0-4 (790)
MALE – Individual Game – Jarod Sampson 259; Josh Schriver 255; w/ handicap Jarod Sampson 281; Aaron Schmitz 277
Series – Josh Schriver 652; Jarod Sampson 640; w/ handicap Jarod Sampson 706; Wayne Sampson 704
Star Bowler (game): Jarod Sampson 74 p.o.a. w/ 259 game
Star Bowler (series): Wayne Sampson 92 p.o.a. w/ 545 series
JEFFERSON SCHOOL 1-2
(14 of 16)
Team Standings (2/27): Squad Sports 3-0; DDT Servies 3-0; Need Sponsor 3-0; The Hair Garage 3-0; Blondie’s Salon; Silha Funeral Home; Con Mat Supply 1-2; HUB International 2-1; Bob’s Body Shop 3-0; BN Credit Union; BOSS Office Supplies; Oakland Insurance
FEMALE Individual Game – Kaisley Kassner 52; Hyker Torgerson 51; w/ handicap Hyker Torgerson 151; Nicole Strobel 142
Series – Kaisley Kassner 102; Hyker Torgerson 95; w/ handicap Hyker Torgerson 295; Kaisley Kasser 270
MALE – Individual Game – Cruze Cullinan 109; Lukas Scheetz 99; w/ handicap; Lukas Scheetz 173; Colton Royce 162
Series – Cruze Cullinan 191; Lukas Scheetz 167; w/ handicap Lukas Scheetz 315; Colton Royce 305
Star Bowler (game): Hyker Torgerson 27 p.o.a. w/ 51 game; Lukas Scheetz 42 p.o.a. w/ 99 game
Star Bowler (series): Hyker Torgerson 47 p.o.a. w/ 95 series; Lukas Scheetz 53 p.o.a. w/ 167 series
LINCOLN SCHOOL 3-5
(20 of 24)
Team Standings (2/21): Mindt Machines 3-0 (419); Smart Builders 3-0 (331); BOSS Office 0-3 (406); B.N.Credit Union 3-0 (400); Koch Furniture 0-3 (250); Bob’s Body Shop 0-3 (185); T Bar K Trucking 0-3; Fisher Sand and Gravel 3-0 (241); Need Sponsor 3-0 (174); Bravera Bank 0-3 (217);Need Sponsor 3 3-0 (255); Jay Morasko State Farm Insurance 0-3 (177)
FEMALE Individual Game – Morgan Mills 127; Emerson Huber 117; w/ handicap Bylte Grigsby 171; Aubree Aldinger 169
Series – Morgan Mills 229; Emerson Huber 202; w/ handicap Bylte Grigsby 318; Aubree Aldnger 313
MALE – Individual Game – Chance Cullinan 158; Ryker Wurm 149; w/ handicap; Ryker Wurm 187; Jackson Newton 177
Series – Chance Cullinan 271; Weston Sampson 267; w/ handicap Ryker Wurm 337; Jackson Newton 324
Star Bowler (game): Bylte Grigsby 45 p.o.a. w/ 78 game; Jackson Newton 47 p.o.a. w/ 97 game; Ryker Wurm 47 p.o.a. w/ 149 game; Connor Royce 29 p.o.a. w/ 96 game
Star Bowler (series): Bylte Grigsby 66 p.o.a. w/ 132 series; Jackson Newton 64 p.o.a. w/ 164 series
JR HIGH/DCHS 6-12
(16 of 20)
Team Standings (2/16): Buck Horn Wast Service 4-0; Windfall Remodeling 3-1; Silha Funeral Home 1-3; Need Sponsor 2-2; Bravera Bank 4-0; Mindt Machine 4-0; Reynolds Market 3-0; Truck Suppliers; Hotel Glendive 1-3; Stockman Bank 2-2; Trailstar Truck Stop; Gibbs Equipment
FEMALE Individual Game – Paislee Gavinsky 172; Grace Walter 142; w/ handicap Luciana Ackerman 227; Brylee Boese 226
Series – Paislee Gavinsky 417; Kailen McDanold 396; w/ handicap Brylee Boese 610; Grace Walter 608
MALE – Individual Game – Gradie Eckert 137; Easton Wold 129; w/ handicap; Liam Corbett 254; Cameron Vanorsdale 233
Series – Jude Gramm 366; Skyler Thomas 345; w/ handicap Jude Gramm 645; Cameron Vanorsdale 642
Star Bowler (game): Luciana Ackerman 41 p.o.a. w/ 109 game; Liam Corbett 69 p.o.a. w/ 126 game
Star Bowler (series): Brylee Boese 40 p.o.a. w/ 349 series; Liam Corbett 82 p.o.a. w/ 253 series