Last Thursday afternoon (Feb. 23), Kelly was over and plowed the snow away from the garage door. Now, I can get the car out of the garage. It was too icy for me to be outdoors.
- - - - -
Friday morning, we were out on a very cold day for our breakfast at Yellowstone River Inn. The group included Sharon, Carole, Marlene, Arlene and I. There were few other people out on this cold day, too.
- - - - -
Saturday afternoon, we helped Arlene celebrate her belated birthday party at Yellowstone River Inn. Sharon made the delicious carrot cake, which we all enjoyed. Arlene received many birthday cards and money. She donated her birthday money to the Food Bank. Next month’s birthday party will be for Carole.
- - - - -
I received the information from Bea in Texas on Emanuel and Carl Kraft. They left Sweden May 28, 1888 for Liverpool England and Queenstown, Ireland for Texas. It is always interesting to learn more about the people who came from Sweden.
Emma was Charles Anderson’s sister. After Emanuel was in Text for about a year, he was kicked by a horse and died. Emma died of heat stroke a few months later. Their son, Carl was taken in and raised by Emanuel’s brother. Carl married and had four children. None of these people ever came to Hodges.