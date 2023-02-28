My distant relative that lives in Texas called again. She is sending me more information on the people that came to Texas from Sweden. That was on Charles Anderson’s sister, Emma and family. Bea is 89 years old and lived all her life in Texas. She has always been very helpful with the family history.
Wednesday (Feb. 15) the usual group, meet for lunch at Yellowstone River Inn. Those attending were Carole, Nancy, Sharon, Arlene and I. We were glad there is less ice so we can get around better.
Tana and Brooke traveled to Miles City Thursday afternoon to buy some used ceramic molds. Afterwards they had lunch at my favorite place, McDonalds Restaurant.
Friday we were up early for breakfast at Yellowstone River Inn. There were Sharon, Arlene, Carole, Tana, Nancy, Brooke and I. Tana and Brooke told a little about what ceramic molds they had bought. Then we discussed the birthday party on Feb. 25 that we are planning if the weather is good.
Barry, Mike Saur and I went to Wibaux Sunday for the lutefisk and meatball dinner at the fairgrounds. We enjoyed the excellent food and visiting with many people. After dinner, we drove around Wibaux and they have more snow than we do.
Tuesday, we had blowing snow and it was cold-winter again. It is a good time to stay home.