The Red Devils boys tennis team traveled to Miles City for a dual on Thursday of last week.
"Miles City got the better of us and looks to be the team to beat in our division," Coach Dave Fuqua said.
Tristen Jarvis had a nice singles game with a win over Gentry Holman in an aggressive match.
"I am excited to see as the boys progress this season. They can all beat each other on any given day and they are all hungry. The energy on the team this year positive and vibrant. They are only going to make themselves better," Fuqua said.
"Every time I drove past the courts this summer I saw kids playing and it shows. The good news is now we have 10 courts to utilize now that spring has finally hit. Glendive is very fortunate in that regard and I think we can catch up with all our court time," the Red Devil coach said.
The Red Devils were scheduled to play Miles City at home Tuesday. The team will travel to Hardin Friday and Saturday.
Results from Miles City (DCHS players listed first):
Singles
Jay Li lost to Samson Hostman 6-3, 6-1; Tristen Jarvis def. Gentry Holmen 6-2, 6-3; Colson Staiger lost to Kordt Smith 6-3, 6-2; Dom Ryan lost to Tiegan March 6-5, 2-6, 6-3;
Carter Amsler lost to Jake Larson 8-7; Dylan Jolliffe lost to Ryder Lee 8-0; Tucker Knoll lost to Kordt Smith 6-1, 6-1; Colson Staiger lost to Owen Schieffert 8-1; Joey Barnick lost to Isaac Poleski 8-2
Keston Barthel def. (unknown) 7-8 (5); Kooper Kutzler def. (unknown) 8-2; Branson Fornell lost to (unknown) 8-1
Doubles
Carter Amsler and Dylan Jolliffe lost to Ryder Lee and Jake Larson 6-2, 6-3; Joey Barnick and Jake Wade lost to Isaac Poleski and Owen Schieffert 7-6, 6-0; Tucker Knoll and Branson Fornall lost to Saul Hostman and Brennan Holmen 7-5, 6-4; Kooper Kutzler and Konley Barthel lost to Ryan Selk and Isak Rice 3-6, 6-4, 6-0; Isaac Jacobson and Keston Barthel def. Silas Counts and Dillon Chapmon 8-1
Jamie Crisafulli can be reached at jcrisafulli@rangerreview.com.
